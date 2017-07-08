Europe's Top 20 Best-Selling PS4 Games For June 2017 Revealed

In addition to the US list of PSN's top-20 best-selling PlayStation 4 games for June 2017, Sony has revealed last month's top-selling PlayStation Store titles for Europe. While many of the same games appear across both charts, there are some notable differences in Europe's list, including the No. 1 title.

The top two PSN games in the US swapped places on Europe's chart; Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy took the No. 1 spot, while Friday the 13th landed at No. 2. Meanwhile, Europe's top-selling title for May, FIFA 17, fell slightly to No. 3, though it still unsurprisingly charted higher than in the US, where it was No. 11. Likewise, Grand Theft Auto V continues to endure despite being released almost three years ago, coming in at No. 4, while Tekken 7 rounded out the top five.

As in the US, last month's DLC chart was topped by Call of Duty: Black Ops III's Zombies Chronicles, with Diablo III's Rise of the Necromancer expansion following at No. 2. The rest of the list, however, is dramatically different. No. 3 was the Battlefield 1 Premium Pass, while its US counterpart, Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood, did not make the chart at all.

FIFA 17 also took the top spot on PS3, while Killzone: Mercenary was the best-selling Vita game for June. You can find the full list of the month's best-selling titles across all of Sony's platforms on the PlayStation Blog, while the PS4 charts can be seen below.

June 2017's Best-Selling PS4 Games on PSN in Europe

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Friday the 13th: The Game FIFA 17 Grand Theft Auto V Tekken 7 Horizon Zero Dawn Star Wars Battlefront Battlefield 4 Battlefield 1 Rocket League The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Minecraft Wolfenstein: The New Order Hitman Wipeout Omega Collection The Last of Us Remastered EA Sports UFC 2 NHL 17 Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered

June 2017's Best-Selling PS4 DLC on PSN in Europe