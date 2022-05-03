Elden Ring: Where To Get Starlight

Light your path without a torch.

Most Elden Ring players will find a torch and carry it with them to light up dark areas, but if you're a sorcerer, you can actually cast a spell so that you don't have to use a hand holding up the flame. Starlight gives you the option, and if that sounds like something you want to make happen, read on to find out where you can add the sorcery to your collection.

Starlight explained

Starlight is a sorcery that requires 15 Intelligence to cast. It creates, well, starlight that will illuminate your surroundings, making it a useful alternative to a torch.

Starlight's item description reads:

One of the glintstone sorceries of the Academy of Raya Lucaria. Creates a small, floating star light that illuminates surroundings. This sorcery can be cast while in motion. Granted to sorcerers who depart from the academy to embark on journeys. Even during the blackest nights, sojourns underground, or imprisonment in gaol, the stars are never far from a sorcerer's side.

Where to find Starlight

Starlight can be purchased from Thops at the Church of Irith in Liurnia of the Lakes. This fairly early-game area is easily accessible by either completing the Stormveil Castle legacy dungeon or using a shortcut to bypass the dungeon altogether.

Church of Irith
Church of Irith

Thops sells Starlight for 2,500 runes. He also sells Glintstone Pebble and Glintstone Arc, but those are not exclusive to him and can be obtained elsewhere.

Note: Thops will ask you to bring him an Academy Glintstone Key. If you do so, he will relocate to the Raya Lucaria Academy legacy dungeon where he'll end up dead. You'll have to visit his corpse there just outside the Schoolhouse Classroom Site of Grace and get Thop's Bell Bearing, then take it to the Twin Maiden Husks at the Roundable Hold to access Starlight (and his other spells) from there.

