Elden Ring: Where To Get Star Shower

This AOE spell is outclassed by others, but you may still want to add it to your collection.

Not every spell in Elden Ring can be the best, and in the case of Star Shower, it's simply outclassed by a variety of better AOE options. Nevertheless, if you're looking to round up every sorcery in the game, you'll still want to add this one to the collection. Read on for the process you'll need to go through to do so.

Star Shower explained

Star Shower is a sorcery that requires 24 Intelligence to cast. It fires six projectiles that will track and damage enemies. Its high FP cost makes it a somewhat unreasonable spell for many sorcerers, however.

Now Playing: Godrick the Grafted and Stormveil Castle - Elden Ring Lore

Star Shower's item description reads:

One of the glintstone sorceries of the Academy of Raya Lucaria. Fires six magic shooting stars that pursue the target. This sorcery can be cast while in motion. Charging enhances potency. The most difficult to master of the Olivinus Conspectus sorceries.

Where to find Star Shower

Star Shower can be purchased from Sorceress Sellen at Waypoint Ruins [1] in Limgrave. She sells the spell for 10,000 runes after you give her a specific scroll.

No Caption Provided

The Conspectus Scroll needed to unlock Star Shower at Sellen's shop is located within Raya Lucaria Academy in Liurnia of the Lakes. To get inside this legacy dungeon, you'll need to grab the Academy Glintstone Key from behind Glintstone Dragon Smarag [2] just west of the academy. You don't need to fight the dragon--you only need to grab the key and run.

Glintstone Dragon Smarag
Glintstone Dragon Smarag

With the key in hand, enter Raya Lucaria Academy and make your way through the fairly linear dungeon until you come across the Schoolhouse Classroom Site of Grace. Just outside that room, turn left and go into the next room to pick up the Conspectus Scroll on a corpse [3].

No Caption Provided

Now you can go back to Waypoint Ruins and take the set of steps there to access the cellar. Inside, you'll have to battle the Mad Pumpkin Head boss. Luckily, this is a slow and simple boss to defeat, but do make note that his head is immune to damage. Focus all of your swings or magic on his backside or stomach to damage him, and after he's dead, you can go through the door to meet Sorceress Sellen. She'll sell you Star Shower once you give her the Conspectus Scroll.

This NPC will eventually move from this spot if you follow her lengthy questline. However, she will continue to sell her spells at her new location. If you want to know more about her and her expectations, follow our Sorceress Sellen Quest Guide.

