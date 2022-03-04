Elden Ring - Where To Get Smithing Stone Miner's Bell Bearing 1

As you progress through Elden Ring, one thing is going to remain true: Enemies are going to get tougher. They're going to have more HP and resistances to different types of damage. The best way to counter these effects, especially if you're using melee weapons, is to upgrade your gear at a smith using Smithing Stones. However, there aren't enough Smithing Stones in Elden Ring's open world to upgrade everything. That's why it's important to get the game's base-level Smithing Stone Miner's Bell Bearing as soon as possible. By giving this innocuous item to the Two Maiden Husks at the Roundtable Hold, you can unlock early-game weapon upgrade materials for purchase.

Into the tunnels

The first-level Smithing Stone Miner's Bell Bearing is located at the end of the Raya Lucar Crystal Tunnel dungeon.

Elden Ring's first-level Smithing Stone Miner's Bell Bearing is found in the Raya Lucaria Crystal Tunnel, just to the northeast of the academy itself. Although it's a short dungeon, it's packed with somewhat difficult enemies. If you're primarily using melee weapons, be sure to equip a weapon that does striking damage. The enemies throughout the dungeon, as well as its boss, are vulnerable to this type of damage. Alternatively, magic users should have no problem breezing through this area regardless of which damage type they deal.

To actually get the Bell Bearing, you have to progress through the entire dungeon and defeat its boss, a lone Crystalian. Armed with a ringblade, this enemy isn't too threatening, although you will want to be careful fighting against it. Magic users will want to keep their distance while they cast, whereas melee users can circle around the enemy clockwise and avoid most of its attacks, while also getting opportunities to backstab the boss.

Basic upgrade supplies at a cost

First and second level smithing stones can get your weapons level up to +6.

Once you have the Smithing Stone Miner's Bell Bearing, simply fast travel back to the roundtable hold and give it to the Twin Maiden Husks. The duo can be found just past the library that Sir Gideon Ofnir is in. Afterward, you'll be able to purchase first- and second-level Smithing Stones from the Twin Maiden Husks, as well as Glintstone Scraps.

For any player in Elden Ring's early to middle game, this item is essential, as it lets you easily upgrade weapons up to level six, and all you'll need is a ton of runes to spend. Thankfully, Elden Ring already has a pretty steady rune farm for players to use, though it involves killing either a defenseless dragon mother or her babies.