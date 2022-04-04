Elden Ring: Where To Get Ranni's Dark Moon

Finding all of the legendary spells in Elden Ring takes some dedication, and in the case of Ranni's Dark Moon, it requires that you follow a lengthy questline and then solve a clever puzzle. If you're feeling a bit stuck, don't worry--we've got you covered with this guide on how to get your hands on this sorcery.

Ranni's Dark Moon explained

Ranni's Dark Moon is a sorcery that requires 68 Intelligence to cast. It launches a dark moon that inflicts damage and builds up frostbite on foes, which makes it an exceptionally useful spell for frost builds.

Ranni's Dark Moon's item description reads:

Legendary sorcery associated with the Carian queen. Uses the caster as a vessel to incarnate a cold, dark moon, then sends it floating toward foes. The dark moon dispels all sorcery that touches it, and temporarily reduces magic damage negation for those it strikes. The moon was encountered by a young Ranni, led by the hand of her mother, Rennala. What she beheld was cold, dark and veiled in occult mystery.

Where to find Ranni's Dark Moon

Ranni's Dark Moon is found inside of a chest within Chelona's Rise high atop the plateau in southern Liurnia of the Lakes. Reaching this part of the zone requires you to complete a long and winding questline for Ranni. Follow our Ranni the Witch quest guide to make that happen, then prepare to solve a puzzle to get your hands on the spell you're after.

Once you've moved Ranni's questline far enough to reach the plateau, make your way to the southwestern tip of the area to find Chelona's Rise [1]. In order to break the seal and gain access inside so that you can loot Ranni's Dark Moon, you'll need to first "seek three wise beasts," which actually just means that you need to find three spectral turtles scattered across the plateau.

Chelona's Rise and all three turtle locations

Each turtle is found in one corner of the plateau. You'll know you're near one if you see a bunch of normal turtles wandering about the area. Here's the location of all three:

The first turtle is located right by Chelona's Rise hanging off a nearby cliff [2]. It can be hard to spot, but examine the cliffside right behind the tower to find this massive beast.

It can be hard to spot, but examine the cliffside right behind the tower to find this massive beast. The second turtle is located in the eastern corner of the plateau [3]. When you come across plenty of turtles walking about, look off the side of a nearby cliff to see it chilling out on a small platform. It's very easy to spot.

When you come across plenty of turtles walking about, look off the side of a nearby cliff to see it chilling out on a small platform. It's very easy to spot. The third turtle is located in the northwestern corner of the plateau [4]. It's far above you in the sky, so summon Torrent and use the nearby spirit spring to fire yourself high into the air and touch the turtle to destroy it.

Once you've completed this task, return to Chelona's Rise and make your way to the top of the tower to loot Ranni's Dark Moon.