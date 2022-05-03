Elden Ring: Where To Get Glintstone Cometshard

On your journey through Elden Ring's Lands Between, you'll be certain to round up plenty of sorceries. If you'd like to make sure you get every last one, however, you'll need to find some scrolls to give various NPCs so that they can offer you more options. In the case of Glintstone Cometshard, we'll need to visit Raya Lucaria Academy for one such scroll first. Read on to find out the rest of the requirements needed to score this sorcery.

Glintstone Cometshard explained

Glintstone Cometshard is a sorcery that requires 36 Intelligence. It fires a magic comet that will hit a single target and then do some splash damage to other nearby enemies.

Glintstone Cometshard's item description reads:

One of the glintstone sorceries of the Academy of Raya Lucaria. Fires a magical comet with a trailing tail. This sorcery can be cast repeatedly and while in motion. Charging enhances potency. A sorcery of the Karolos Conspectus, the most venerable of the academy.

Where to find Glintstone Cometshard

Glintstone Cometshard can be purchased from Sorceress Sellen at Waypoint Ruins [1] in Limgrave. She will sell the spell for 12,000 runes after you give her a particular scroll.

Waypoint Ruins

The Conspectus Scroll needed to unlock Glintstone Cometshard at Sellen's shop can be found within Raya Lucaria Academy in Liurnia of the Lakes. To gain access to this legacy dungeon, you'll first have to get the Academy Glintstone Key located behind Glintstone Dragon Smarag [2] to the west of the academy. You can just grab the key and avoid the fight if you wish.

Glintstone Dragon Smarag

With the key in your possession, enter Raya Lucaria Academy and make your way through the straightforward dungeon until you come to the Schoolhouse Classroom Site of Grace. Just outside that room to the left is a room with a corpse [3] that can be looted to gain the Conspectus Scroll.

Conspectus Scroll

Now that you have the scroll, go back to Waypoint Ruins and descend the set of steps there to enter the cellar. Inside, you'll face off against the Mad Pumpkin Head boss. Don't fret, though, as this is a very slow and easy boss to take out, but you'll want to be sure that you remember that his head is immune to damage. Just wail away on his backside or stomach until he dies, then you can go through the door to talk with Sorceress Sellen. She'll sell you Glintstone Cometshard once you give her the Conspectus Scroll.

This NPC will eventually move from this spot if you follow her questline. However, she will continue to sell her spells regardless of her location. If you want to know more about her and where she goes, follow our Sorceress Sellen quest guide.