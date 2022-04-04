Elden Ring: Where To Get Elden Stars

Are you trying to track down every legendary spell in Elden Ring? Well, you're going to need to round up Elden Stars, then. This incantation will require you to find and access Deeproot Depths, but once you're there, it's quick and easy to pick up. Keep reading for how to find and add it to your arsenal of spells.

Elden Stars explained

Elden Stars is an incantation that requires 50 Faith to cast. It unleashes a slow-moving projectile that fires off shooting stars for AOE damage. While each shooting star does mediocre damage, they do break posture quickly, giving you an opportunity to go in for a critical hit.

Elden Stars' item description reads:

This legendary incantation is the most ancient of those that derive from the Erdtree. Creates a stream of golden shooting stars that assail the area. It is said that long ago, the Greater Will sent a golden star bearing a beast into the Lands Between, which would later become the Elden Ring.

Where to find Elden Stars

Elden Stars is found in Deeproot Depths just west of the beginning of the area. From the Great Waterfall Crest Site of Grace, head forward over some branches until you spot one that leads directly into a small opening on the cliffside.

Elden Stars location

When you enter this cave, you'll have to fight off a large pack of ants, so take your time and clear them out slowly so that you don't become overwhelmed. Once they're dead, continue through the cave until you emerge out onto a ledge. Sitting on the very edge is a corpse holding Elden Stars.