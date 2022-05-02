Elden Ring: Where To Get Crystal Barrage

If you're looking to round up every spell in Elden Ring, you'll want to stop by and say hello to Sorceress Sellen. Her stock can be improved quite a lot by handing in scrolls you find, but in the case of the sorcery Crystal Barrage, you can snag it as soon as you leave the tutorial and save up the runes for it. In this guide, we'll tell you where to find Sorceress Sellen and add that spell to your collection.

Crystal Barrage explained

Crystal Barrage is a sorcery that requires 23 Intelligence to cast. It fires a volley of glintstone shards in a visually cool spectacle. However, it's not one of the game's most efficient spells and likely won't serve as a high-end source of damage for most players.

Crystal Barrage's item description reads:

One of the glintstone sorceries of the Academy of Raya Lucaria. Fires a volley of glintstone crystal shards. Charging increases potency. A sorcery of the Crystal Cadre, a group of sorcerers who pursue the wisdom of stone - the secrets locked in the faint cogitation of the Crystalians.

Where to find Crystal Barrage

Crystal Barrage can be purchased from Sorceress Sellen, who is located within Waypoint Ruins in Limgrave. She sells the spell for 1,500 runes, and she will sell it upon your first meeting--meaning you're not required to offer her any of the game's many scrolls to unlock it.

Waypoint Ruins

You can access Waypoint Ruins as soon as you finish the tutorial by heading east across Agheel Lake. Because it's meant for low-level players, you should have no problems with the enemies around the area.

The ruins house a set of steps that lead down into a cellar. Inside, you'll face off against the Mad Pumpkin Head boss. This fellow is slow and pretty easy to take down, but keep in mind that his head is immune to damage, so focus on hitting him on his backside or stomach. When he dies, you can walk through the door and access Sorceress Sellen, who can now sell you Crystal Barrage.

This NPC will eventually move from this spot if you follow her long and winding questline. However, she will still sell her spells at her new location. If you want to know more about how to do this, follow our Sorceress Sellen Quest Guide.