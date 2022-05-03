Elden Ring: Where To Get Cannon Of Haima

While many of Elden Ring's spells can be a breeze to find, a handful of them require you to solve some exceptionally tricky puzzles. One such sorcery, Cannon of Haima, ranks among the most difficult to figure out, but fret not, as we've got you covered below with a guide that details everything you need to know about solving the Converted Fringe Tower puzzle and earning yourself the spell.

Cannon of Haima explained

Cannon of Haima is a sorcery that requires 25 Intelligence to cast. It lobs an explosive magical projectile that can dish out some solid damage to foes, especially when charged up beforehand.

Cannon of Haima's item description reads:

One of the glintstone sorceries of the Academy of Raya Lucaria. Lobs an explosive magic projectile that flies in an arc. Charging enhances potency. Drawn from the conspectus of Haima, the adjudicator of the academy, this sorcery employs might as a means to quell conflict.

Where to find Cannon of Haima

Cannon of Haima can be found at the top of the Converted Fringe Tower [1] in the northeastern portion of Liurnia of the Lakes. To reach this area, you'll want to head east from the Frenzied Flame Village Outskirts Site of Grace.

Converted Fringe Tower

When you arrive at the Converted Fringe Tower, you'll find that the path to the top is blocked by a magical barrier. To pass this barrier, you'll need to obtain a few things.

First of all, seek out the Academy Glintstone Key found just behind Glintstone Dragon Smarag [2] in the northeastern portion of the lake. You don't have to defeat the dragon to snag the key.

Academy Glintstone Key #1

Once you've got it, you'll need to use it to enter Raya Lucaria Academy. Make your way through the fairly linear dungeon until you come to a section that asks you to navigate rooftops. Follow the rooftops and you'll eventually come to a section that lets you drop down into the top section of the Church of the Cuckoo. Here, you'll find a second Academy Glintstone Key on a chandelier [3].

Academy Glintstone Key #2

Take this second key to sorcerer Thops [4] at the Church of Irith and give it to him to receive the Erudition gesture.

Church of Irith

Next up, you'll need one of the Glintstone crowns that can be found in Raya Lucaria Academy, so return there. One of the easiest crowns to obtain is the Karolos Glintstone Crown [5]. From the Debate Parlor Site of Grace, simply head north into the courtyard and then pass under the bridge to the left to find a white crab in some shrubbery. Kill it to obtain the crown.

Karolos Glintstone Crown

With all of that collected, return to the Converted Fringe Tower, equip the Karolos Glintstone Crown (or any other Glintstone crown you've found), and then use the Erudition gesture at the sealed door. This will remove the magical barrier and allow you to climb the tower. At the top, you'll find Cannon of Haima alongside the melee-focused sorcery Gavel of Haima.