Elden Ring: Where To Get Ancient Death Rancor

Most of Elden Ring's sorceries and incantations only require investment in a single stat to use, but in the case of some of the game's Death Sorceries, players may find themselves needing to pump up both Intelligence and Faith to make use of them. Such is the case with Ancient Death Rancor, making it a niche spell for most--but if your build is suitable, read on to find out where to grab this deadly sorcery.

Ancient Death Rancor explained

Ancient Death Rancor is a sorcery that requires 34 Intelligence and 24 Faith to cast. It summons vengeful spirits that chase down and damage enemies. However, due to its unusual stat requirements, it's best used only for niche builds and wouldn't make sense for most sorcerers.

Ancient Death Rancor's item description reads:

Sorcery of the servants of Death. Summons a horde of vengeful spirits that chase down foes. Charging enhances potency. They are cinders of the ancient death hex, raked from the fires of ghostflame by Deathbirds.

Where to find Ancient Death Rancor

Ancient Death Rancor can be obtained by defeating the Death Rite Bird east of the Raya Lucaria Academy legacy dungeon in Liurnia of the Lakes exclusively during nighttime. If you've unlocked the Gate Town North Site of Grace, head directly south of it to find this monstrous bird.

Death Rite Bird

The Death Rite Bird isn't a very difficult fight, but it does hit rather hard if you're not mindful. Bring along a shield to trivialize most of its attacks, then pummel it with melee attacks or spells until it falls. It's especially weak to Holy, so that can make quick work of the big, ugly foe. However you decide to take it down, though, doing so nets you Ancient Death Rancor.