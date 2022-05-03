Elden Ring: Where To Get Adula's Moonblade

Plenty of Elden Ring's spells are obtainable pretty early in your journey through the Lands Between, but in the case of the useful frostbite-inflicting Adula's Moonblade sorcery, you'll need to progress quite far into one of the game's longest quests to round it up. Follow this guide to find out where that location is and what you'll need to do to reach it.

Adula's Moonblade explained

Adula's Moonblade is a sorcery that requires 32 Intelligence to cast. It creates a magical sword that slashes vertically while also shooting a projectile. The spell builds frostbite up on enemies, which will lower their damage absorption by 20% and slowing their stamina recovery speed.

Adula's Moonblade's item description reads:

Sorcery of Adula, the Glintstone Dragon. Conjures a cold magic greatsword, then delivers a sweeping blow that launches a blade-like projectile of frost. This sorcery can be cast repeatedly. Adula, a devourer of sorcerers, was bested by Ranni and subsequently swore a knightly oath to her Dark Moon.

Where to find Adula's Moonblade

Adula's Moonblade can be obtained by defeating Glintstone Dragon Adula at the Cathedral of Manus Celes in Liurnia of the Lakes. To reach the cathedral high atop the plateau in the southern part of the biome, you'll first have to complete a game-spanning quest. Follow our Ranni the Witch Quest Guide until you reach the point that you can finally access the plateau.

Glintstone Dragon Adula location

Once you've reached the plateau, make your way to the east to the Cathedral of Manus Celes where you'll find Glintstone Dragon Adula waiting for a fight. This dragon isn't much different than the countless others you're likely to have encountered throughout your travels. If you're melee, stick to hitting its legs any time it isn't attacking, and if you're a magic user, just fire off your best spells while dodging its attacks. The biggest threat comes by way of the dragon's breath attack, so don't be afraid to hop on your steed and run out of the way when necessary.

Once you've defeated Glintstone Dragon Adula, you'll find that it drops Adula's Moonblade, earning you a cool new spell to cast on those that stand in your way.