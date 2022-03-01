Elden Ring: How To Change Character Appearance
You aren’t stuck with the initial character you create.
Changing your character's appearance is easier than usual for a From Software RPG. In previous Souls games, you were often stuck with the character you created at the beginning of the game. That means whatever monstrosity you made at the start would be present throughout the entire journey. Thankfully, FromSoftware’s latest RPG, Elden Ring, gives you the ability to change your appearance at any time, and you can do so fairly early on. Though, as expected with a FromSoftware game, it’s not obvious how to do so. Here’s how changing your appearance works.
How to change your appearance in Elden Ring
Elden Ring has a robust character creator, giving you the option to customize nearly all aspects of the face, body, and hair. Some may opt to go all-in with the detail, while others will skip through this process as quickly as possible.
After you’ve reached Stormveil Castle, interact with a Site of Grace and you’ll get to speak with Melina once again. She’ll invite you to the Roundtable Hold, which is a hub world featuring NPCs (like Firelink Shrine from the first Dark Souls).
Upon arriving, you’ll immediately notice a large, round table in the center of the room (hence the name), with several branching paths. Take the path on the right, just past the fireplace, and then go into the room next to the blacksmith. This room features a hooded NPC named Fia who requests to hold you. Opposite the fireplace in this room is a mirror that you can interact with. It’s referred to as the Clouded Mirror Stand.
Interacting with this mirror gives you the ability to change your appearance, just like at the start of the game. You don’t need to spend runes or have a specific item to utilize this feature. It’s completely free. Just make sure you select “Finish Cosmetics” when you’re finished so it saves.
You can change your character’s name, appearance, age, voice, and body type from this menu. Do note that this only impacts your character’s appearance – not their stats or starting class. But at least you can alter how they look if you’re unhappy with how they turned out at the start of the game. It does not appear like you can alter the character’s gender when using the Clouded Mirror Stand.
