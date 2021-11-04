Elden Ring Collector's Edition Leaks, Comes With Statue, Soundtrack, And Artbook

Elden Ring is getting a collector's edition, it appears, as an image of that has leaked on Twitch on the same day that Bandai Namco will release new gameplay footage.

The leaked artwork reveals that Elden Ring's collector's edition comes with the game, a digital soundtrack, a steelbook case, and a 40-page hardcover artbook. The centerpiece of the collector's edition, however, appears to be a nine-inch Malenia Blade of Miquella statue.

A listing on Best Buy reveals the collector's edition will cost $190.

Apparently the ELDEN RING collector's edition is being promoted on Twitch alreadyhttps://t.co/p9AaSLkubJ pic.twitter.com/16YNn2LX9z — Nibel (@Nibellion) November 4, 2021

Elden Ring was originally slated to launch in January 2022 before it was pushed to February 25, a month that is flooded with high-profile new releases. Given the collector's edition artwork has leaked, it likely won't be long until Bandai Namco officially announces it and provides details about the price and other important factors. Keep checking back with GameSpot for more.

You may not have to wait until 2022 to play Elden Ring, however, as there will be a closed network test beginning November 12, and you can register now for a chance to get in.

Elden Ring is set for release on PC, PS4, and Xbox One, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. A free upgrade will be available for PS4 players to the PS5 version, while the Xbox versions will offer Smart Delivery support. For more, check out our Elden Ring preorder guide.

