Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes Coming In 2023 To Xbox Game Pass

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes and Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising are coming to Xbox Game Pass when they release. A new trailer showed off both games during the Xbox + Bethesda Games Showcase, focusing mostly on Hundred Heroes.

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes is a spiritual successor to the Suikoden franchise that made a bundle on Kickstarter back in 2020. Several key creative staff who worked on the original Suikoden games have returned for Hundred Heroes. There wasn't much info on Rising, but it appears to be a side-scrolling action game.

Hundred Heroes will come to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC in 2023, while Rising will come to the same platforms in 2022. As mentioned above, both games will be on Xbox Game Pass. Hundred Heroes was originally slated for a October 2022 release date, but the developers announced via a backer-only post earlier in June that it would be delayed until 2023 to "realize greater ambitions." Other factors that led to the delay include COVID-19 and the sheer amount of money that the Kickstarter raised.