EA Is Closing The Servers Of Four Games In November

EA is closing the online servers for a number of older online games, including Command & Conquer 3: Tiberium Wars and its expansion Kane's Wrath, Command & Conquer: Red Alert 3, and Mercenaries 2: World in Flames. The servers will be shut down on November 9, TrueAchievements reports, giving fans just a few months to revisit the games' online play and earn a handful of online-only achievements.

All the games due for the server shutdown are Xbox 360 titles from 2007 or 2008, giving them almost 15 years of online functionality. The Command & Conquer titles are still available on the Xbox Store, and were made backwards compatible a few years back, but if you're looking to catch up with Mercenaries 2 you'll have to find a disc version.

When it first came out, Tiberium Wars received praise in GameSpot's review, earning it a score of 8.7/10, while Red Alert 3 review was less well-received with a score of 7/10. Mercenaries 2 is less worthy of a revisit, receiving a score of 5 in GameSpot's review.

EA regularly decommissions servers for older online games that aren't seeing a lot of use, as is standard practice in the industry. These titles seem to have gotten a longer run than most, however, with other recent server closures including some of Guerrilla's 2013 games, and 90 Ubisoft titles that lost online support in April.

