E3 2021 Was Xbox's Biggest Show Ever By Viewers

The Xbox E3 2021 briefing on Sunday was the biggest E3 in Xbox's history based on viewers. Xbox boss Phil Spencer revealed this on Twitter where he also thanked everyone for the "great week."

"We haven't felt players and the team sharing so much energy and excitement since the 360 era. We're inspired by the community's belief in Xbox and we will continue to innovate with players at the center of everything we do," he said.

Thank you for a great week, our most viewed E3 ever. We haven’t felt players and the team sharing so much energy and excitement since the 360 era. We’re inspired by the community’s belief in Xbox and we will continue to innovate with players at the center of everything we do. — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) June 17, 2021

Microsoft's Xbox showcase at E3 this year was regarded by some to be among the company's strongest in recent years, fueled in part by news from the company's newest subsidiary, Bethesda. During the event, we got a Starfield release date and trailer, the announcement of a new game from Arkane called Redfall, the reveal of Halo Infinite's multiplayer, and news about a Pirates of the Caribbean crossover with Sea of Thieves.

Microsoft's main E3 briefing may be over, but the company has an Xbox Games Showcase: Extended event today, June 17, where it's expected to provide updates on a number of projects from across its studios. Halo Infinite developer 343 Industries and Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 studio Ninja Theory are among the teams lined up for the two-hour event.