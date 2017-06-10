E3 2017 Xbox Press Conference: What Time Is It On And How To Watch

The details of Microsoft's E3 2017 press conference has been announced, and you can watch the event right here through the embed above. This year's briefing is scheduled to take place on Sunday afternoon--a day earlier than the spot Microsoft typically occupies. Here's the exact schedule for when Microsoft's conference begins:

Microsoft Xbox E3 2017 Press Conference Start Time

June 11 at 2 PM PT

June 11 at 5 PM ET

June 11 at 10 PM GMT

June 12 at 4 AM AEST

Despite rumors that it might also be shorter than in the past, Microsoft's Aaron Greenberg suggested recently that it will run the usual 90 minutes or so. Since then, we've heard it will actually be longer than that in order to accommodate all of the games that Microsoft wants to show.

Microsoft has made it no secret that Project Scorpio, the souped-up version of Xbox One launching later this year, will be a major focus of the show. With the company have already revealed its technical specs, you can expect it to showcase the console's benefits, including how much better games look and run on it.

Specifically, you can expect to see State of Decay 2 and something related to Halo at the show, although the latter will not be Halo 6. Crackdown 3 is also likely to make an appearance, as is Sea of Thieves.

For more on what to potentially expect, check out our E3 2017 rumor roundup. Head over to GameSpot's hub for all of our E3 news, videos, and impressions.