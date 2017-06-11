E3 2017: The Evil Within 2 Announced, Release Date Revealed

The Evil Within is getting a sequel. During its E3 2017 briefing tonight, Bethesda confirmed rumors and announced that it's making a follow-up to the 2014 survival-horror game.

The Evil Within 2 will launch on Friday, October 13, 2017 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Like the first game, the sequel is being developed by the Bethesda-owned Tango Gameworks out of Japan. The studio is run by Resident Evil creator Shinji Mikami.

The news was revealed alongside a new cinematic trailer. You'll apparently have to save your daughter, Lily. Beyond some glimpses of in-game characters, however, not much more was revealed.

Today's official announcement is not a big surprise, as The Evil Within 2 has been rumored for at least a year now. Last summer, Bethesda's Pete Hines said The Evil Within did well enough commercially to warrant a sequel, so it was probably always a matter of when, not if.

Elsewhere in Bethesda's E3 2017 conference, the company announced Fallout 4 VR and Doom VR. It also detailed Skyrim for Nintendo Switch, for which Zelda's Master Sword is an unlockable weapon.

