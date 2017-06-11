E3 2017: Fallout 4 VR Officially Revealed, Coming This Year

During its E3 2017 press conference today, Bethesda officially announced Fallout 4 VR. The virtual reality adaptation is coming to HTC Vive this October. No mention was made of any other platforms in the announcement.

The port was unveiled on stage with a new trailer. The video showed a mashup of gameplay from across Fallout 4, from shooting action via conversational moments to the game's town-building creation mode. The title's sense of scale has seemingly been improved by the shift to virtual reality, albeit viewed through a 2D screen.

A virtual reality version of Doom was also shown off. The adaptation is called Doom VFR, and it's coming to both Vive and PSVR. VR ports of Fallout 4 and Doom were officially revealed back in 2016, though neither was shown off to the public until today. Bethesda's Pete Hines described Fallout 4 VR in particular as "the most incredible thing you've ever seen."

"You can't even imagine what it's like, playing in VR and how realistic it looks and everywhere you turn your head," he said. "It is going to blow your mind. It is the craziest thing you've ever seen."

Fallout 4 VR is coming out in October this year for PC on HTC Vive.