E3 2017: Bethesda's Skyrim, Fallout 4 Getting "Creation Club" For New Content

Tonight during Bethesda's E3 2017 briefing, the company announced "Creation Club," a new feature for The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition and Fallout 4. This is the name of a platform of sorts for new content made by Bethesda and the community.

This will include new items, weapons, outfits, and accessories. The Creation Club content is "fully curated" by Bethesda and is compatible with the main games and their add-ons. Bethesda also announced that mods for Skyrim and Fallout 4 have collectively passed 300 million downloads on consoles.

The Creation Club for Skyrim and Fallout 4 will launch in summer 2017 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. You can apply for the Creation Club here and read more about it in this FAQ. Community members who are accepted into the program will be paid for their work.

You can watch Bethesda's E3 2017 briefing right here and follow along with our liveblog. Fallout 4's VR version was unveiled, as was new DLC for The Elder Scrolls Online.