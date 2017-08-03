Dynasty Warriors 9 Confirmed For PS4, Xbox One, And PC

Koei Tecmo has confirmed which platforms will host its upcoming open-world Dynasty Warriors game, Dynasty Warriors 9. We had previously known that it will launch on PlayStation 4, but today the studio revealed that the game will also see a release on Xbox One and PC via Steam.

Dynasty Warriors 9 is the latest mainline installment in the long-running action series. While it still retains the large-scale battles and hack-and-slash combat the series is known for, the game diverges from past installments in some dramatic ways, most notably in its level design. For the first time in the series, players will be able to traverse a seamless, open-world rendition of ancient China, from bamboo forests and snowy mountains to the Great Wall. You can see some new screenshots of the game's beautiful setting below.

In addition to its open world, Dynasty Warriors 9 introduces new gameplay and combat mechanics to the series. A new combo system allows players to chain together attacks that adapt to the enemy's state before devastating them with a decisive Finish Attack. The game also boasts a context-sensitive Interactive Action system that lets players interact with the world around them. For example, you can scale mountains and walls using a grappling hook, while objects strewn about the environment, such as oil barrels, can be ignited and used to your advantage during a battle.

Koei Tecmo still hasn't announced a release date for Dynasty Warriors 9, but it will be preceded by several spinoffs. A crossover game called Warriors All-Stars is launching for PS4 and PC on August 29. That title brings together characters from Koei Tecmo's various series, including Dynasty Warriors, Toukiden, Atelier Sophie, and more into a hack-and-slash adventure. Meanwhile, the Warriors-style Fire Emblem spinoff, Fire Emblem Warriors, is releasing for Nintendo Switch sometime this fall.