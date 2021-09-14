Destroy All Humans 2: Reprobed Announced Early By PlayStation

Destroy All Humans 2: Reprobed has been announced for PlayStation 5. Revealed in a now-deleted tweet by PlayStation, Destroy All Humans 2: Reprobed appears to be a remake of the original Destroy All Humans 2, a follow-up to the remake of Destroy All Humans released last year.

The trailer shows off some gameplay of the 1969-based game, including psychedelic hippies and Cold War-era Russian spies. It also shows off a new weapon and a set of goggles that set off a colorful blast around Crypto, forcing people to dance.

The now-deleted PlayStation tweet announcing Destroy All Humans 2: Reprobed

The trailer did not include a release window for Destroy All Humans 2: Reprobed and the only platform announced was PlayStation 5. THQ Nordic teased the possibility of the remaster earlier this year in a video, where Crypto-137, the protagonist of Destroy All Humans, is interrupted by a clone of himself which fans believed to be Crypto-138, the protagonist of Destroy All Humans 2.

The reveal of Destroy All Humans 2: Reprobed comes only a few days before THQ Nordic's digital showcase, celebrating its 10th anniversary. The showcase will be hosted by The Game Awards Geoff Keighley and will feature six game announcements.

In GameSpot's review of Destroy All Humans, I gave it a 6/10, writing, "The stealth missions are rudimentary, the boss fights are tedious, and some poor audio work won't let you forget that this is a game from 15 years ago. However, its core loop of causing destruction and mayhem, laying waste to humans and cities, still feels satisfying. Destroy All Humans often feels like the PS2 game it is, but a fresh coat of paint and updated controls definitely make this remake enjoyable to play through today."