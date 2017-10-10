Destiny's Sparrows Made In Real Life, Used To Ride Across Water

Activision released a new video today showing off Destiny's primary traversal vehicles, Sparrows, made in real life but with a twist. In the video below, you can see stunt performers zip across California's Shasta Lake on custom-made Sparrows that are actually converted water bikes.

Activision says it spent two months researching and developing the real life Sparrows. They can apparently reach a top speed of 25mph on water and climb to 20 feet up.

The stunt performers in the video are Ryan Williams and Black "Bilko" Williams of Nitro Circus. Also featured is the "hydro flight athlete" Joey Natale, along with other members of Hydro Circus' stunt team.

It's a big day for Destiny 2, as the newest weekly reset has taken place. It adds Destiny 2's first Iron Banner event, and it plays a little differently than you may remember. Additionally, this week's Nightfall Strike is The Inverted Spire, and it has new modifiers.

In other news, Destiny's Lord Shaxx voice actor, Lennie James, recently revealed that he recorded a Shakespeare-inspired line for the game that was apparently never used.