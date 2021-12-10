Destiny 2's Lake Of Shadows Strike Is Going To Require A Bit More Work To Complete

Destiny 2 got a big overhaul this week with Update 3.4.0, and between several thousand words dedicated to activity changes, user interface fine-tuning, and tweaks to how Super energy will be generated, a few other other important details slipped through the cracks. In a more easily digestible update, Bungie added a few more patch notes on what else the update added.

The Lake of Shadows Strike will now require a bit more work, as Grask's health has been buffed. Lake of Shadows is one of the quicker strikes in Destiny 2 and can easily be completed in under ten minutes, making it ideal for farming for an Exotic Cipher that can be used to purchase more rare loot in the game. If all three Guardians are prepared and loaded with a Super, Grask can be taken out within seconds.

For players who have claimed the Conqueror Seal from Week 7 of the seasonal challenges, the Grandmaster Nightfall catchup node will be available to them. In the Crucible, other changes included fixing a map exploit on on top of the tree near the Mill section on The Dead Cliffs.

Activity in Trials now displays potential rewards when you're aiming for a Flawless run, and the respawn timer for Clash, Control, Rumble, and Iron Banner has increased from five seconds to seven seconds. Issues with Kinetic calibration bounties from Banshee-44 have been fixed, and a number of tweaks have been made to Ritual Reputations.

Destiny 2 Update 3.4.0 Additional Notes

Strikes

Lake of Shadows: To bring this boss encounter more in line with other strikes and our modern sandbox gameplay, Grask's health has been significantly increased.

Grandmaster Nightfall catchup node will be available to all players who have claimed the Conqueror Seal from Week 7 onward. Grandmaster catchup activities will only be accessible if the fireteam leader has not yet completed the associated gilded Triumph.

Crucible

Fixed a map exploit on top of tree near Mill on The Dead Cliffs.

Trials activity node now displays potential rewards when playing on a seven-win ticket.

Seven-win passages require a manual reset before players can purchase a new passage.

Fixed an issue where Crucible Rank displayed an incorrect value in the Crucible intro cinematic after reset.

Combat Efficiency in the post-round now displays overall match efficiency.

Respawn timer for Clash, Control, Rumble, and Iron Banner increased to 7s from 5s.

Ritual Reputations

You can now reset a reputation with unclaimed materials if there are no unique items in the current reset's item list.

The number of Seasonal resets is now listed on the Reputation Rewards section of the vendor.

Fixed a bug where rank reset dialogs could appear during activities.

Bounties

Fixed an issue with Kinetic calibration bounties not being available on the Gunsmith.

In other Destiny 2 news, the Mechaneer's Tricksleeves and Icefall Mantle Exotics have been temporarily disabled to prevent any exploits from popping up. Its been a big week for the game, as last night saw a new trailer for The Witch Queen expansion debut at The Game Awards, Bungie celebrated its 30th anniversary with legacy-themed loot, and grenades have been massively nerfed inside of the Crucicble

The Best Xbox Series X Games To Play In 2021 See More

.