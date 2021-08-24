Series X Restock Tracker Destiny 2 Live Stream Psychonauts 2 Review Cowboy Bebop Images Ghost of Tsushima Guides Black Myth: Wukong Gameplay
Destiny 2 Witch Queen Release Date, New Weapon Type, Setting, And Pre-Order Bonuses Leaked

Destiny's next big expansion is said to be coming in February 2022.

A PlayStation Store listing for Destiny 2's new Witch Queen expansion has seemingly spoiled Bungie's big surprise announcements today ahead of the big Witch Queen showcase event. A listing for the expansion was published on the Australian PlayStation Store, and it reveals the release date, new gameplay information, and pre-order bonuses, among other things.

TrueTrophies viewed the listing and has all the details. The release date is going to be February 22, 2022, or 2/22/22, according to the leak. The date shown on the listing is actually February 23, which some remarked was odd because that's a Wednesday when Destiny 2 updates normally drop on Tuesdays. But this is could be due to the fact that it's an Australian listing.

The listing also reveals Witch Queen's setting--Savathûn's Throne World. The page also mentions how the expansion will take players into "Savathûn'sThrone World to uncover the mystery of how she and her Lucent Hive stole the Light."

A new weapon type, the Glaive, is also coming to Destiny 2 in Witch Queen, apparently. This weapon is capable of delivering "powerful melee combos, projectile attacks, and a deployable energy shield." A new weapon crafting system is coming, too, according to the leak. As for the pre-order bonuses, these apparently include the Throne World Exotic Ghost Shell, Enigma Exotic emote, and a new emblem. The leak is based on the Witch Queen's Deluxe Edition, so keep that in mind.

Destiny 2's Witch Queen showcase is slated to begin at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET today, August 24, so hopefully everything becomes clear sooner rather than later.

In other news, Destiny 2's Season of the Lost will begin at 10 AM PT on August 24, after The Witch Queen showcase concludes.

