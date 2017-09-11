Destiny 2: Warlock, Hunter, Titan Class Guide

Each class in Destiny 2 sports an array of different abilities and subclasses. Whether you're a Titan, a Warlock, or a Hunter, it can be difficult to understand how to properly utilize what your class has to offer, especially if you're a newcomer to the Destiny series. To help you become the best you can be, we've created in-depth guides detailing how to best play each class in the game.

How To Be The Best Titan

Have you taken on the pride and responsibilities of being the strongest, most selfless class in Destiny 2? Good. With the Titan focusing on defense and heavy strikes, there is a plethora of ways to maximize your damage output to better assist the fireteam and keep all eyes on you. However, doing so takes a bit of finesse and a refined discipline. [How To Be The Best Titan]

How To Be The Best Hunter

You've decided to save the solar system with the staff-wielding talents of the Hunter class. Not only did you pick a well-rounded savior skilled in gunplay and melee combat, you're also going to look awesome when you rack up those kill counts. The base abilities and the power of your Super can take you far, but we have tips on how to make the most of this crafty and agile class. [How To Be The Best Hunter]

How To Be The Best Warlock

The Warlock class has refined its spectral, elemental powers to offer much more to the fireteam's chemistry. With the Titan focusing on defense and heavy strikes, and the Hunter utilizing fast and hard hitting moves with finesse, the Warlock has upped their Space Wizard game to offer more support to their allies in the heat of battle--all the while getting in a some serious damage when it counts. If you want to have the power of the Warlock at your fingertips, there's a few things to consider while trying to be an efficient Space Wizard, and how to properly use those skills with other Guardians without missing a beat. [How To Be The Best Warlock]