Destiny 2 - All The Hunter, Titan, Warlock Subclasses

Titan, Hunter, Warlock. Those are the three primary classes you'll pick from in Destiny 2, but each has three subclasses to choose from. Each of these subclasses come with designated elemental abilities and each suits a slightly different play style.

While you'll start with a predetermined subclass, you have the ability to unlock two additional ones. By the time you finish the game you'll likely have three subclasses for your Guardian, which you can switch between freely. For more information on how to unlock subclasses, read our guide here.

If you need help deciding what subclass to pursue, need some tips on how to best use each subclass, or just want to see what kind of sweet abilities other characters might have, click the links below to get a rundown of all the skills. If you're just starting out and need help deciding what role to take up, the video is for you!

TITAN

Sentinel

Do you love being the incredibly cool and useful person that protects their teammates from damage? Maybe you saw a Captain America movie recently, or just love the color purple. If any of that sounds like you, then you will 100% enjoy playing as a Titan Sentinel in Destiny 2. [All The Titan Sentinel Skills]

Striker

In Destiny 2, the passive paths for the Striker can help you fortify yourself as an effective all-round soldier, or help you excel at dishing out huge amounts of lingering area of effect damage by amplifying your Fist of Havoc super and grenades. [All The Titan Striker Skills]

Sunbreaker

Sunbreakers specialize in being self-sustaining, dealing large amounts of damage over time with burn effects, stacking abilities for increased effect, and basically setting fire to everything in sight. They love bathing in fire, and many of the abilities you'll use will be enhanced when you're standing in self-made sunspots. [All The Titan Sunbreaker Skills]

HUNTER

Arcstrider

With its trusty staff, the Arcstrider can inflict a variety of damaging electrical attacks. In addition, it also has a variety of useful dodging maneuvers, such as Gambler's Dodge, which allows you to fully recharge your melee ability if you evade attacks from enemies close to you. [All The Hunter Arcstrider Skills]

Hunter

The Hunter's Gunslinger subclass has returned from the first game. While the its Super is similar to that of the first game, it sports two new Dodge abilities that allow you to either automatically reload your weapon or generate Melee energy. There's also a version of Throwing Knife that causes it to explode when used at full Melee energy. [All The Hunter Gunslinger Skills]

Nightstalker [COMING SOON]

We're still in the process of compiling all the Nightstalker subclass' skills. Be sure to check back often, as we update the feature with them.

WARLOCK

Voidwalker

Like the Hunter's Gunslinger and the Titan's Striker, the Warlock's Voidwalker subclass has also made a return. While the Voidwalker's high powered attacks and low defense will be familiar to returning players, there are some differences, such as the ability to heal allies. [All The Warlock Voidwalker Skills]

Dawnblade

In addition to the Dawnblade's Super ability Daybreak, it provides Warlocks with a skill to heal themselves and nearby players who stand in a designated area. Alternatively, that area can be used to boost players' attack power. Dawnblade is useful for those looking to play a healer role. [All The Warlock Dawnblade Skills]

Stormbringer [COMING SOON]

We're still in the process of compiling all the Stormbringer subclass' skills. Be sure to check back often, as we update the feature with them.

