Destiny 2 Update Coming Soon, Will Address Issues

Bungie is expecting to release the next update for Destiny 2 next week. In the studio's latest weekly blog post, it said this update--1.0.1.3--will address "some known issues." One of these is the "harmful imagery" that players recently discovered.

This is a reference to the piece of armor that was found to have a connection to a "hate symbol." Bungie already started scrubbing this item from Destiny 2, and the new update will remove it completely, it seems.

The new Destiny 2 update should be out "within the next week," Bungie said. Specific timing hasn't been announced as of yet, but we'll report back with the patch notes when they are released.

Destiny 2 being a live service game, fans can expect numerous updates coming down the pipeline in the time ahead. Bungie will also support Destiny 2 will paid expansion content, the first of which, Curse of Osiris, is reportedly coming out in December.

In other Destiny 2 news, the game's first raid, Leviathan, is out now. For everything you need to know about, check out GameSpot's in-depth guide here.