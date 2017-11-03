Destiny 2 Trials Of The Nine Returns Today, Makes First Appearance On PC

Trials of the Nine, the limited-time Crucible mode in Destiny 2, returns today after being canceled for two weeks. It will be available on all platforms, marking the first time that PC players get a taste of the mode.

Trials runs from Friday at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 5 PM GMT (4 AM AET on Saturday) until the weekly reset on Tuesday. It's a 4v4 Crucible playlist where players compete to rack up seven wins before they lose three matches. Special rewards and access to a new social area are up for grabs by participating, as you can read about in our Destiny 2 Trials of the Nine guide.

In order to participate in Trials, you need to fulfill several requirements. Before joining in on the fun, you must finish the campaign, complete the Call to Arms Milestone for the first time (which simply involves playing enough Crucible matches in a given week), and hit Power level 260 or higher. Additionally, players must come in with a full group of four; matchmaking is unavailable for teammates in Trials.

Trials was canceled for the past two weeks due to an exploit involving an emote. The latest Destiny 2 update resolved this problem, allowing Trials to return, and made a number of other changes to Crucible. The mercy rule can now come into effect under different conditions, and the score limit in multiple modes has been adjusted. The patch also made some changes to Faction Rallies, which return soon.