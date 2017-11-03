Destiny 2 Trials Of The Nine: What Is It, How To Get Started, And Available Rewards

One of the regular ways to mix up your Crucible fun in Destiny 2 is Trials of the Nine. This limited-time mode runs on weekends--except when it was canceled because of an emote lets you exploit your way into walls--and provides access to a new area and special rewards. Following the Leviathan Raid's launch on computers, PC players will soon get their first taste of Trials. Here's what you need to know about it.

Trials is a special Crucible playlist that opens up on Fridays at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 5 PM GMT (4 AM AET on Saturday) and is available until the following weekly reset on Tuesday. The specifics of the mode and map you'll play vary; each week features one map and either the Survival or Countdown mode. What never changes is that it's always 4v4 and involves trying to accumulate a total of seven wins before you lose three. Your progress is tracked on a "Ticket" that can be seen in the Director. You won't start picking up losses on your record until you've won a match.

There are certain pre-requisites for Trials of the Nine; it's not intended as a beginner's activity. Bungie describes it as "high intensity," due in large part to how much each win and loss matters. To take part, you must first complete the campaign, finish the Call to Arms Milestone (where you play enough Crucible matches before the weekly reset) at least once, and reach a Power level of at least 260.

Aside from fulfilling those requirements, you'll also need three other players who have also done so. You must form a Fireteam of four before being able to dive in; there is no matchmaking for teammates. Trials is one of Destiny 2's activities that locks your equipment, so you'll want to make sure you have the right gear equipped before beginning. Once you're good to go, you'll find Trials in the Crucible area of the Director.

Successfully winning a match provides access to a new social space, The Third Spire, where you can meet an NPC vendor named The Emissary. He grants Engrams based on your wins and also allows you to exchange Trials Tokens for rewards. These Tokens are earned by winning Trials matches and completing Trials challenges (which can be repeated weekly on each of your characters). The Emissary provides greater rewards for those who prevail in multiple matches--there are new rewards tiers at three, five, and seven wins. If you're able to win seven matches without any losses--what's known as a Flawless Ticket--you'll receive even more rewards. You can see some of the available items below.