Next Destiny 2 Faction Rally Start Date Announced, Rewards Revealed

Destiny 2's second-ever Faction Rally event is coming up soon. Bungie announced today that the next event kicks off November 7, running through November 13. As with the first one, you'll start off by aligning with faction--New Monarchy, Future War Cult, or Dead Orbit--and then heading out to collect the most reward packages for your group.

The faction that collects the most (Dead Orbit won the first time around) will get to pick up special weapons at a discounted rate. For the second Faction Rally, there are some nice-looking items up for grabs, including swords, fusion rifles, and rocket launchers, among others. You can see all of them in the gallery below. If you aligned with the winning faction, you'll be able to grab the items for 1,000 glimmer, while everyone else has to spend 50,000 glimmer to get them.

This newest Faction Rally event is not exactly the same as the first one. Senior designer Tim Williams explains in a blog post that Bungie looked over feedback from the first event to think about "how the activities motivated gameplay" with an aim of considering how the time invested in an activity compared to the rewards players received. With that in mind, the following changes have been made:

Strikes now reward faction tokens at a range of 5 to 9 faction tokens per completion (up from 3 to 7)

Nightfall now rewards 10 to 18 faction tokens on first completion per character

Completing Heroic Public Events now rewards 5 faction tokens (down from 8)

Destroying enemy resources no longer rewards faction tokens

Opening Lost Sector Chests now rewards 3 faction tokens for each fireteam member



With these changes applied, Strikes should now "feel more worthy of the time you invest in them," Williams said.

"We noticed that players felt Lost Sectors were useful, but disliked the fact that they couldn't enjoy them with a fireteam, so we moved the faction tokens from the destructible items to the chest at the end of the activity," Williams said. "The destructibles will still be featured as a daily milestone and are still available to help your fireteam clear out the Lost Sector.

"We're all excited to see which faction the players will help to win this faction rally. We'll be watching and looking to improve the Faction Rallies over time, so please keep the feedback coming!"

In other Destiny 2 news, a new update for the game has landed--check out the full patch notes here.