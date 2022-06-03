Destiny 2's Solar 3.0 Subclass Is Getting A Substantial Buff Next Week

Destiny 2's Season of the Haunted launched with a substantial rework of the Solar subclass, but according to developer Bungie, the fiery overhaul of those Guardian powers needs some more tweaking.

In the latest This Week at Bungie blog post, Bungie explained that several issues were preventing players from becoming fire gods on the battlefield and that several modifications were on the horizon. For example, Warlocks who want to specialize in healing don't have enough flexibility to do so because two of their three Aspects focus on aerial mobility or Scorching.

Titans currently lack ways to keep their momentum going without needing to run Throwing Hammer or burning multiple cooldowns, and the Ember of Benevolence fragment didn't behave as expected.

To counter those issues, Bungie will make some buffs to Heat Rises, Icarus Dash, Celestial Fire, Burning Maul, Roaring Flames, and Consecration, as well as bug fixes for Ember of Benevolence and a few of the damage-over-time grenades, which will go live next week with Hotfix 4.1.0.2.

Hunters are being left alone for now, but Warlocks can expect to apply more Scorch stacks with Celestial Fire and do a better job at being the team medic.

Titans will see buffed damage in PvE when using Burning Maul, can apply more Scorch stacks with Roaring Flames, and can catch players who jump too late thanks to a tweak to the secondary attack of Consecration. Here's how those tweaks will look:

Solar Warlock

Heat Rises

Added behavior: Consuming your grenade now also releases a burst of Cure x2 around you, healing you and your nearby allies. Consuming a Healing Grenade increases the strength of the burst to Cure x3 and consuming a Touch of Flame Healing Grenade provides Restoration as an additional benefit.

Icarus Dash

Added behavior: While airborne, rapidly defeating targets with your Super or any weapon Cures you.

Celestial Fire

Each Celestial Fire projectile now applies 10 Scorch stacks. This is increased to 15 stacks with Ember of Ashes equipped.

Solar Titan

Burning Maul

Buffed damage in PvE by 25%

Roaring Flames

Added behavior: While Roaring Flames is active, your uncharged melee attack now deals Solar damage and applies 30 Scorch stacks to targets per hit. This is increased to 40 stacks with Ember of Ashes equipped.

Consecration

Fragment slots increased from 1 to 2.

Raised the height of the secondary attack's ground wave by 25% to more easily catch players who jump too late.

Bungie added that due to the scale of the changes coming to Solar 3.0 next week, another balance pass won't be seen until much later during Season of the Haunted so that the team can maintain a healthy work-life balance. As for the next subclass revamp, Arc 3.0, Bungie says that's still in development and progressing nicely.

In other Destiny 2 news, the Iron Banner is back with a surprisingly easy quest, this week's hotfix has added a few Duality dungeon fixes, and you'll be able to find out where Xur is when the Exotic arms dealer arrives this weekend.