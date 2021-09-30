Destiny 2 Shattered Realm - Ruins Of Wrath Data Cache Locations

We've been finding a whole lot of secrets in the Shattered Realm activity in Destiny 2's Season of the Lost. Along with new Ascendant Mysteries, there are the simpler Trivial and Enigmatic mysteries hidden throughout the area. As players have powered up the seasonal artifact, the Wayfinder's Compass, they've also managed to unlock hidden Awoken data caches that give a little background insight into what the Awoken have been up to on the Ascendant Plane--but those caches can be tough to find.

We've scoured the Shattered Realm to locate all the data caches in each of the three weekly locations. For the Ruins of Wrath, the Hive-infested location based on the moon, the caches can require you to open secret doors and search easily missed corners to find them. Note that you also need to activate the Truesight power to make the caches appear at all. Here's where you can find all three data caches in the Ruins of Wrath to complete all the location's Triumphs.

The Loop

This data cache is easy to miss if you run past it, but easy to find next to this Truesight marker to the left of the first beacon fight.

The first data cache is easy to miss, but doesn't require much to track down so long as you actually spot it. First, head to the Staging Grounds area and align the first beacon. That'll activate all the power-up markers scattered around the area. With your back to the entrance to the Ruins of Wrath and the beacon ahead of you, head to the left side of this island and look for a Truesight marker. Activate it, then turn right and look up at one of the columns of Hive architecture that lines the edge of the area. The data cache is floating on top of the column, but you can't spot it until you activate Truesight.

Hive Moments

You need to get into The Undercroft, beneath The Wrathbringer's Tower, to find the second data cache. Stand on this plate to open the door.

The second data cache is on the way to completing the first of the Ruins of Wrath's two Ascendant Mysteries--check out our Ascendant Mysteries guide if you want some help knocking those out. To find it, from the first beacon, head to the right to the area called The Warbringer's Tower. Look for a glowing green Hive plate you can stand on and power up--that'll open the door into the big tower ahead of you.

In the first room where you encounter Scoboroth, Son of Xivu Arath, look for the data cache next to a Truesight marker.

From here, drop all the way down into the underground area beneath the tower. You'll need to drop down into the section called the Undercroft (so you might as well complete the Ascendant Mystery while you're here, if you haven't already). In the first area where you fight Scoroboth, Son of Xivu Arath, you'll find markers scattered around. Look for a Truesight one in the corner; the data cache is literally right beside it. If you go down the shaft that has an elevator to bring you back up, you've gone too far.

Wrathful Maneuvers

The last data cache is right on the edge of The Outer Islands next to a Truesight marker.

To find the last data cache, you need to align the second beacon in the Ruins of Wrath. The good news is that, after that fight, it's an easy jaunt to go to the cache itself.

Head to the highest point of the island with the second beacon, so you're facing the big diamond-shaped Hive structure where the third beacon is housed. On this edge of the island, you should find a Truesight marker that will reveal a path of platforms that will carry you to a distant island ahead, known as The Outer Islands. Find the Truesight marker on this island near its edge--it'll be near the path you just used to get here, to allow you to get back--and look next to it to find the data cache.