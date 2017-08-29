Destiny 2 PC Beta Goes Live Today

PC players have to wait until October to get their hands on the full release of Destiny 2, but thankfully the game's PC beta test starts today for some. If you've pre-ordered the game, you can try it out in the beta now.

Bungie has already said, however, that some players are running into errors while trying to access the game. The studio is actively working on resolving those issues.

It's available for download through the Battle.net app, although you'll first have to redeem your pre-order code on Bungie's website. If you don't have a code, the beta goes live for everyone tomorrow, August 29.

Content-wise, Destiny 2's PC beta is very similar to the console beta that took place back in July. Players can try out the first story mission, the Inverted Spire Strike mission, and the Countdown and Control competitive multiplayer modes. The only difference is that PC players will get to try out a new multiplayer map.

The biggest difference between the console and PC betas, however, is that Bungie is now trying out a bunch of PC-exclusive graphical features. For example, PC players with a good-enough machine will be able to run the game at 4K resolutions, 60 frames per second, and in HDR. Bungie has also implemented certain balance tweaks and bug fixes that weren't in the console beta.

Destiny 2 launches in full on October 24 on PC. We recently got to see a bit of Destiny 2's European Dead Zone area, and you can read our new preview here.