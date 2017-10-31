Destiny 2 Nightfall Guide: The Arms Dealer Strike Modifiers And Challenges (Yes, Again)

Another weekly reset has arrived for Destiny 2, which means it's time for a new Nightfall Strike... except it doesn't. The Flashpoint has moved to the EDZ, but despite the reset, players still have access to the same Nightfall as last week: The Arms Dealer. It features the same exact Challenges but different Modifiers, which is unusual. We do know that a new Destiny 2 update is slated to arrive this week, and it's possible the Nightfall will change following that. We'll update this story if that proves to be the case, but for now we'll look at the Nightfall version of The Arms Dealer.

The time limit is in place and can be extended because of the first of the two modifiers, Timewarp: Killing Time. By slaying enemies, you'll receive additional time--up to a limit--to complete the Strike. The other modifier is Prism, which cycles through each of the damage types. The selected damage deals more than usual, while the others are less effective.

In terms of Challenges, Speed of Dark is active, which asks you to finish the Strike with at least five minutes left on the timer. Unbroken requires you to make it through the mission with fewer than three deaths. And finally, Trash the Thresher tasks you with bringing down a Thresher (the Cabal gunship) during the fight with Bracus Zahn.

The reward for completing the Nightfall is Powerful Gear. This is one of the few activities to offer those, and they're among the best items you can get your hands on. It's also a reliable way to increase your Power level past 265, should you be struggling to pass that point. If you haven't made it to that point, you may want to consider waiting until after you've raised your Power level before grabbing the Nightfall reward. This Nightfall will be available until the next weekly reset, which occurs at 2 AM PT / 5 AM ET / 9 AM GMT / 4 PM AEST on Tuesday, November 7.

The Nightfall is available from the start for the PC version, which is out now. If you haven't yet unlocked the Nightfall, you'll need to complete two Strikes and approach the suggested Power level of 240 before Zavala will allow you to take part in them. Traditional matchmaking is not available, but in its place we have Guided Games, providing players with the opportunity to be matched up with members of a clan for the mission (which requires a Nightfall Ticket). Alternatively, clan members can sign up to serve as guides through the Nightfall. Doing so does not require a Ticket.