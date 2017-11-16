Destiny 2 Iron Banner Returns Next Week, Here's When

Destiny 2's limited-time multiplayer event, Iron Banner, is returning next week. Today, developer Bungie announced some of the key details about it, including when it begins and ends, what the game mode is, and what you can earn for participating.

As announced on Bungie's website, the new Iron Banner begins November 21 at 1 AM PT / 4 AM ET and ends at the same time on November 28. The game mode this time is Clash, which is Destiny 2's version of Team Deathmatch. Notably, this is the first Iron Banner event since Destiny 2 launched for PC at the end of October.

This is the last Iron Banner during Destiny 2's Season 1, so now is your last chance to get the Season 1 emblem, Shades of Radegast, for completing certain milestones. You'll get other rewards by turning in reputation tokens to Lord Saladin, with new challenges available every day during this newest Iron Banner. Bungie did not reveal any of the weapons or gear that you can earn from this newest Iron Banner.

To take part in Iron Banner, you need to have beaten the Destiny 2 campaign. In doing that, you'll reach the Tower, and from there you can visit Lord Saladin to get the quest to unlock Iron Banner. After that, you'll be able to hop into Iron Banner from the Crucible menu.

In other Destiny 2 news, Bungie recently announced a lot of new details about the game's first expansion, Curse of Osiris, which is coming in December. In addition to seeing the first campaign mission, we learned about Raid Lairs and saw some Curse of Osiris gear, as well as the newly revamped Lighthouse area. The DLC releases on December 5, at which time the weekly reset schedule will change and Destiny 2 will receive Xbox One X and PS4 Pro enhancements.