Destiny 1 Loot Cave Returns In Bungie's 30th Anniversary Dungeon

Bungie's 30th Anniversary content drop is coming to Destiny 2 on December 7, but there are still a lot of details about it we don't know. The new Steam listing for the DLC, as reported by Kotaku, gives more information about what we can expect from its new activities and rewards.

The centerpiece of the 30th Anniversary content is a new dungeon, which Bungie previously told fans is based on Destiny 1's Cosmodrome loot cave, where players spent hours farming enemy kills for tons of loot shortly after the game was released. Bungie quickly patched out the ability to exploit the cave, but it's etched in Destiny history. The 30th Anniversary DLC's Steam page finally gives this dungeon a name: Grasp of Avarice. It tells a story about "riches and regret as you follow an adventurer who traded his humanity for treasure."

Xur's reflection in the Grasp of Avarice dungeon

Seeing that Bungie has been teasing images of Xur while showing snippets of the upcoming activities, it wouldn't be a stretch to think that this story may be about Xur. Guardians have known Xur for years and all we can find is his location, and nothing else. Xur's reflection is visible in the initial image showing the dungeon's treasures during the With Queen showcase.

The Treasure Room in the six-player Dares of Eternity activity

The Steam page also revealed images of the Treasure Room from the upcoming Dares of Eternity six-player activity available for all players. The image shows a large room filled with treasure and glowing icons around the room. Bungie clarified on Twitter that players who own the 30th Anniversary Pack will have access to additional cosmetic rewards from the Treasure Room.

30th Anniversary Pack owners also gain access to additional COSMETIC reward chests after playing the free Dares of Eternity activity to redeem in the Treasure Room. https://t.co/hbdvFzUmZv — dmg04 (@A_dmg04) December 2, 2021

The Bungie 30th Anniversary activity starts on December 7. Keep in mind, you will need to purchase the 30th Anniversary Pack on the platform you want to play on!

Along with the event, Bungie plans to update grenade and melee abilities, and Supers cooldowns will see many adjustments.