Death Stranding Director's Cut Heads To PC In March With A $10 Upgrade Fee

Anyone looking to get the upgraded version of Death Stranding can get the base game right now for just $18.

Death Stranding Director's Cut, an improved version of the game that comes with a suite of new content, is heading to Steam and the Epic Games Store this March. For anyone who already owns Death Stranding, the version that fulfills Kojima's vision of the game will only cost $10.

Launching March 30, Death Stranding Director's Cut on PC boasts the same graphical improvements as the game's regular edition. In terms of new content, the Director's Cut includes extra missions to tackle, and some brand-new equipment to use.

Now Playing: Death Stranding Director's Cut Video Review

Among these new items is the Cargo Cannon, which launches packages so players don't have to carry them. A new robotic friend, the BuddyBot, can also carry packages all on its own. A firing range, test driving course, and improved stealth mechanics have been added with the Director's Cut as well.

As for non-playable content, Death Stranding Director's Cut gives players a suite of new ways to make Sam Porter the best-looking postman in what's left of the United States. Every copy of the game comes with these cosmetics:

  • Bridges Special Delivery Team Suit (Gold)
  • Bridges Special Delivery Team Suit (Silver)
  • BB pod customization (Chiral Gold)
  • BB pod customization (Omnireflector)
  • Power Gloves (Gold)
  • Power Gloves (Silver)

Anyone who wants to pick up Death Stranding Director's Cut on PC shouldn't wait. The base game is currently heavily discounted on Steam, bringing its price down to $18 until February 3. Regardless of what platform players own the game on, upgrading Death Stranding to its Directors Cut version on PC will only cost users $10.

