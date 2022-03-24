Death Stranding Director's Cut Comes To PC Next Week

Kojima Productions' polarizing open-world game lives on in yet another re-release.

By on

Comments

So maybe the "strand genre" as a term didn't catch on following the original release of Death Stranding. At least the game that coined the term (okay, the game from the guy who coined the term) continues to launch in new ways and keep the "genre" alive. The latest is the awaited Death Stranding: Director's Cut on PC. At the Future Game Show, the love-it-or-hate-it sandbox game was given a release date, and it's coming very soon.

Death Stranding: Director's Cut hits PC on March 30. Alongside that news comes a new trailer that shows off some of the game's most memorable characters and locations, as well as several of Sam Porter Bridges' new tools only available in the Director's Cut, like the Maser Gun, cargo catapult, Buddy Bots, and a racetrack.

Click To Unmute
  1. Would You Play Rainbow Six Siege Mobile? | GameSpot News
  2. Elden Ring - 10 MORE Things You Didn't Know
  3. The Technologies of FORSPOKEN
  4. Dead by Daylight | CATS & DOGS | Collection Trailer
  5. Genshin Impact Character Teaser - "Kamisato Ayato: Lanterns in the Night"
  6. Apex Legends Warriors Collection Event
  7. The Ascent - Out Now!
  8. 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim — Mysteries Trailer | Nintendo Switch
  9. Far Cry 6 x Stranger Things: Free Crossover Mission Trailer
  10. Microsoft Flight Simulator – Spain, Portugal, Gibraltar, and Andorra World Update Trailer
  11. 21 Ways To Windbomb In Breath of the Wild
  12. New PS5 Features Added In Free Update, VRR Coming Soon | GameSpot News

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR'S CUT - PC Launch Trailer

On our sibling site, Metacritic, the game has been something of a late bloomer, where the original PS4 release reviewed well (82), but subsequent versions did slightly better with critics (PC: 86, PS5: 85). While that could be due in part to the game being reviewed the second time by players who already played and enjoyed it, the exclusive Director's Cut content was apparently a hit as well.

In our updated review for the game's PS5 edition, Justin Clark said, "The Director's Cut still does an admirable job goosing up that experience for maximum immersion. Even while trying to nudge itself towards something more approachable, there is still nothing quite like this game."

Mark Delaney on Google+

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Death Stranding
PC
PlayStation 5
PlayStation 4
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)