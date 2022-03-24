Death Stranding Director's Cut Comes To PC Next Week

So maybe the "strand genre" as a term didn't catch on following the original release of Death Stranding. At least the game that coined the term (okay, the game from the guy who coined the term) continues to launch in new ways and keep the "genre" alive. The latest is the awaited Death Stranding: Director's Cut on PC. At the Future Game Show, the love-it-or-hate-it sandbox game was given a release date, and it's coming very soon.

Death Stranding: Director's Cut hits PC on March 30. Alongside that news comes a new trailer that shows off some of the game's most memorable characters and locations, as well as several of Sam Porter Bridges' new tools only available in the Director's Cut, like the Maser Gun, cargo catapult, Buddy Bots, and a racetrack.

On our sibling site, Metacritic, the game has been something of a late bloomer, where the original PS4 release reviewed well (82), but subsequent versions did slightly better with critics (PC: 86, PS5: 85). While that could be due in part to the game being reviewed the second time by players who already played and enjoyed it, the exclusive Director's Cut content was apparently a hit as well.

In our updated review for the game's PS5 edition, Justin Clark said, "The Director's Cut still does an admirable job goosing up that experience for maximum immersion. Even while trying to nudge itself towards something more approachable, there is still nothing quite like this game."