Cyberpunk 2077 Dev Responds To Games-As-A-Service Speculation With An Amazing Tweet

The Witcher developer CD Projekt Red's upcoming RPG, Cyberpunk 2077, is one of the most anticipated games across the entire industry. Given the new trend towards the games-as-a-service model, some are wondering if the Polish studio's new game will follow suit. That remains to be seen, but now CD Projekt Red has told fans not to worry, as Cyberpunk 2077 will offer "honest gaming" instead of something slimy.

In response to this Pretty Good Gaming video in which the hosts speculate on whether or not Cyberpunk 2077 may use a games-as-a-service model, CD Projekt Red released probably one of the strongest video game tweets of the year.

"Worry not. When thinking Cyberpunk 2077, think nothing less than The Witcher 3--huge single-player, open world, story-driven RPG," reads a line from the tweet. "No hidden catch, you get what you pay for--no bullsh**; just honest gaming like with Wild Hunt. We leave greed to others."

Pretty Good Gaming's video used quotes from CD Projekt Red management in an interview Polish financial publication Strefa. The studio said CD Projekt Red wants to make Cyberpunk 2077 even more commercially successful than The Witcher 3 (of course), with the suggestion that it having an online element--which it might--helping the game to do this.

It is understandable and expected that CD Projekt Red would want Cyberpunk 2077 to be even more of a success than The Witcher 3. The Witcher 3 has reportedly sold 10 million copies. Often times games use an online element to help maintain and grow its playerbase over time. The Witcher 3 has no multiplayer mode, and, impressively, its sales still managed to grow more than a year after release. Back in 2013, CD Projekt Red confirmed that Cyberpunk 2077 will have some multiplayer element, but it remains to be seen what this will be.

Cyberpunk 2077 in a dystopian future and is being made in partnership with Cyberpunk RPG designer Mike Pondsmith. Platforms have not been announced, but PS4, Xbox One, and PC seem likely.

In October, CD Projekt Red said development on Cyberpunk 2077 is "progressing as planned," adding that "in this case, silence is the cost of making a great game." Earlier this year, CD Projekt Red acknowledged that early Cyberpunk 2077 files had leaked and were being held for ransom.