The Witcher 3 Sold Better In Q1 2017 Than Same Period Last Year

Polish game developer CD Projekt Red today announced financial results for the first quarter of 2017, showing an increase of 17 percent in total revenue to 99.3 million PLN.

Notably, CD Projekt Red's gaming division grew by 10 percent despite the fact that it didn't launch a new game. Additionally, the company's GOG division saw revenue jump by 63 percent.

The good times extended to profit as well, as the company made 45.3 million in net profit for the period, up by a healthy 40 percent compared to last year.

Helping the company is continued sales of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Notably, the game sold more copies in Q1 2017 than it did during the same period last year, CEO Marcin Iwinski said. Not only that but revenue from the game and its expansions rose year-over-year, despite price drops. Also boosting CD Projekt Red's bottom line during the period was Gwent, the free-to-play card game. According to the developer, it generated "tangible revenue." The game is now available on PC, Xbox One, and PS4 through an open beta.

CD Projekt Red also noted today that it invested 16 million PLN in Q1 2017 for the production of new titles, including Cyberpunk 2077 and Gwent.

For Gwent specifically, CD Projekt Red laid out some of its future plans for the game, including more marketing efforts to boost the game's visibility. A Chinese version of the game is also in the works, alongside support for other languages. The game is free, but the studio is also adding paid single-player campaigns in the future.

For lots more on CD Projekt Red's latest earnings report, you can read the company's official earnings documents here.