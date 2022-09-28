Cyberpunk 2077 Crosses 20 Million Copies Sold As It Rides Edgerunners Wave

Cyberpunk 2077 has crossed 20 million units sold, developer CD Projekt Red has announced, thanking players for their support in a tweet.

The new sales figure, up from 18 million copies sold as of the end of April 2022, comes amidst a major Cyberpunk 2077 resurgence in the wake of the game's latest Edgerunners update, itself a tie-in with the recently released Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime on Netflix.

Over 20 million cyberpunks have been roaming the streets of Night City – partying with Jackie and getting to know Johnny, driving around with Panam and diving with Judy, hanging out with River and listening to Kerry’s songs.

Thank you and we hope to see you all in the Afterlife! pic.twitter.com/ifFLhg6npO — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) September 28, 2022

Originally released in December 2020 following multiple delays, Cyberpunk 2077 was criticized at launch for its bugs, glitches, and near unplayable state on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 consoles. Sony even took the drastic measure of removing the PS4 version of Cyberpunk 2077 from sale on the PlayStation Store for a time.

Fast forward two years later, and Cyberpunk 2077 has steadily improved, with each of the game's updates addressing many of the issues players had with the launch version. Major bug fixes alongside changes to AI behavior, vehicles, visuals, and more have come in the last two years, with the game's new Edgerunners update adding new weapons, gigs, clothing, anime references, and an entirely new cosmetic transmog system.

Cyberpunk 2077's player numbers, at least on Steam, have skyrocketed following the release of the Edgerunners anime and update. According to Steam Charts, the number of Cyberpunk 2077 players has increased more than 200% in recent weeks, going from an average of around 10,000 players a month ago to over close to 40,000 in the last 30 days. It's currently one of the most-played games on Steam with more than 86,000 concurrent players at the time of writing, the seventh most-played game on the platform.

CD Projekt Red's sci-fi RPG will get one last hurrah with its recently announced Phantom Liberty DLC. It will be Cyperpunk 2077's only major expansion and is slated to arrive for current-gen consoles and PC in 2023, though the developer says it is "totally, fully committed" to expanding the franchise in the future.