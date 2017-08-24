Crash Bandicoot Remaster Still No. 1 In Australia And New Zealand
The N. Sane Trilogy finds itself in a familiar place.
The Crash Bandicoot remaster package, the N. Sane Trilogy, continues to be a chart-topper in Australia and New Zealand. Apart from one week when it dropped down to No. 2 below Rugby League Live 4, it's apparently been No. 1 on the all-platforms physical game sales charts since launch back in June. The IGEA released the latest weekly charts for the period ended August 20, and the N. Sane Trilogy is still No. 1 in both countries.
That's an impressive performance, but also worth noting is that the summer (winter in Australia and New Zealand) months are typically slower for big new releases. With Destiny 2 coming up very soon, leading into the wildly busy holiday season, the N. Sane Trilogy's days on top are sure to come to an end soon.
Speaking on an earnings call earlier this month, Activision Publishing CEO Eric Hirshberg said the N. Sane Trilogy has significantly surpassed the company's expectations.
"We knew that there was a passionate audience out there for Crash--full disclosure, myself among them--but we had no idea... it's hard to tell if that's a vocal minority or that's a real mass audience until you put something out there," he said. "Crash has surpassed all of our expectations by a pretty wide margin."
Activision has not disclosed a specific sales figure for the N. Sane Trilogy, but there is no question that it's been a success. Activision may bring out more remasters, too. "I think you can be confident there will be more activity like this in the future with more great IP," Hirshberg said earlier this month.
Rounding out the top five best-sellers on the all-platforms physical game chart for Australia were Ghost Recon: Wildlands, Agents of Mayhem (a new release), Grand Theft Auto V, and Rugby League Live 4. In New Zealand, these included Tekken 7, Horizon: Zero Dawn, Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim.
You can see the full charts for the week ended August 20 below, broken down by platform. As usual, they cover physical game sales only. Another thing to note is that the group that puts together these lists, the Interactive Games & Entertainment Association, does not release specific sales numbers.
Australia
All-Platforms
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
- Ghost Recon: Wildlands
- Agents of Mayhem
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Rugby League Live 4
- Prey
- Mario Kart 8
- Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
- Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind
- Rainbow Six Siege
PS4
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
- Ghost Recon: Wildlands
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Agents of Mayhem
- Uncharted 4: A Thief's End
- Rugby League Live 4
- The Last of Us
- Rainbow Six Siege
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered
- Horizon: Zero Dawn
Xbox One
- Ghost Recon: Wildlands
- Prey
- Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
- Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind
- Agents of Mayhem
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Rugby League Live 4
- Rainbow Six Siege
- Forza Horizon 3
- Minecraft
Wii U
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Cars 3: Driven to Win
- Minecraft
- Lego Dimensions
- Just Dance 2017
- Super Mario 3D World
- Mario kart 8
- Splatoon
- Super Smash Bros.
- Pokken Tournament
PlayStation Vita
- Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization
- Earth Defense Force 2: Invaders From Planet Space
- Minecraft
- Borderlands 2
- Operation Babel: New Tokyo Legacy
- Legend of Heroes: Trials of Cold Steel
- God Eater 2: Rage Burst
- Little Big Planet: Marvel Super Hero Edition
- Stranger of Sword City
- World of Final Fantasy
3DS
- Pokemon Moon
- Pokemon Sun
- Mario Kart 7
- Miitopia
- Super Smash Bros.
- Sonic Boom: Fire & Ice
- Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon
- Donkey Kong Country Returns
- Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadow of Valentia
- Super Mario Maker
Nintendo Switch
- Mario Kart 8
- Splatoon 2
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Arms
- 1-2-Switch
- Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers
- Lego City Undercover
- Just Dance 2017
- Troll And I
- Super Bomberman R
PC
- The Sims 4
- Agents of Mayhem
- Ghost Recon: Wildlands
- Battlefield 1
- Overwatch
- Command & Conquer: The Ultimate Collection
- The Sims 4 Get To Work
- Grand Theft Auto V
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- Redemption Cemetery: Grave Testimony & Salvation of the Last
New Zealand
All-Platforms
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
- Tekken 7
- Horizon: Zero Dawn
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
- Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Rugby League Live 4
- UFC 2
- Doom
- Fallout 4
PS4
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
- Tekken 7
- Horizon: Zero Dawn
- UFC 2
- Rugby League Live 4
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
- Fallout 4
- Uncharted 4
Xbox One
- Forza Horizon 3
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
- Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
- Forza Motorsport 6
- Minecraft
- Agents of Mayhem
- Rainbow Six Siege
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Doom
- Battlefield 1
Wii U
- Devil's Third
- Hyrule Warriors
- Lego City Undercover
- Pikmin 3
- Animal Crossing: Amiibo Festival
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze
- Fast Racing Neo
- Mario & Sonic at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games
- Mario Party 10
- Mass Effect 3
PlayStation Vita
Only two were listed
- Smart As...
- Touch My Katamari
3DS
- Pokemon Sun
- Pokemon Moon
- Bravely Default: Flying Fairy
- Pokemon Alpha Sapphire
- Pokemon Omega Ruby
- Pokemon Y
- Super Smash Bros.
- Mario Kart 7
- Super Mario 3D Land
- Donkey Kong Country Returns
Nintendo Switch
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Mario Kart 8
- Splatoon 2
- 1-2-Switch
- Arms
- Disgaea 5: Complete
- Just Dance 2017
- Lego City Undercover
- Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers
- Cars 3: Driven to Win
PC
- The Sims 4
- Terraria
- Agents of Mayhem
- The Sims 4 City Living
- Civilization VI
- Star Wars: Battlefront
- The Sims 4 Get Togther
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided
- Far Cry Primnal
- The Sims 4 Get To Work
