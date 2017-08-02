Crash Bandicoot Remaster Finally Falls In Australia And New Zealand Sales Charts

The latest game sales charts for Australia and New Zealand have been released, and for what looks like the first time since launch, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy is not No. 1. The physical game sales charts for the week ended July 30 show that it was the new release Rugby League Live 4 that took the top spot in Australia and New Zealand all-platforms chart, pushing the Crash Bandicoot remaster package down to No. 2 in the countries.

Rugby (and the AFL, for that matter) is of course a huge deal in Australia and New Zealand, so it's no big surprise that Rugby League Live 4 came out on top. The game was developed by the Melbourne, Australia-based studio Big Ant Studios.

Rounding out the top five on Australia's all-platforms chart last week were Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, Splatoon 2, Grand Theft Auto V, and Prey, in that order. In New Zealand, the best-sellers after Rugby League Live 4 include Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, Grand Theft Auto V, Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, and Ghost Recon: Wildlands.

You can see the full all-platforms charts and console-specific charts below (note that only nine titles, not ten, were included in the PlayStation Vita chart for New Zealand). As usual, they cover physical game sales only, this time for the week ended July 30. Another thing to note is that the group that puts together these lists, the Interactive Games & Entertainment Association, does not release specific sales numbers.

Australia:

All Platforms

Rugby League Live 4 Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Splatoon 2 Grand Theft Auto V Prey Call of Duty: Black Ops III Ghost Recon: Wildlands Rainbow Six Siege Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Horizon: Zero Dawn

PS4

Rugby League Live 4 Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Prey Call of Duty: Black Ops III Grand Theft Auto V Horizon: Zero dawn Ghost Recon: Wildlands Rainbow Six Siege Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Battlefield 1

Xbox One

Rugby League Live 4 Grand Theft Auto V Forza Horizon 3 Ghost Recon: Wildlands Rainbow Six Siege Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Call of Duty: Black Ops III Battlefield 1 Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind Minecraft

Wii U

Star Fox Zero Mario Tennis: Ultra Smash Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Yoshi's Wooly World Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess HD Xenoblade Chronicles X Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Mario Party 10 Pokken Tournament Darksiders

PlayStation Vita

Earth Defense Force 2: Invaders From Planet Space Minecraft God Wars: Future Past Borderlands 2 Aegis of Earth: Protonovus Assault Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization World of Final Fantasy Batman: Arkham Origins Blackgate Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens Little Big Planet: Marvel Super Hero Edition

3DS

Pokemon Sun Hey! Pikmin Pokemon: Moon Miitopia Donkey Kong Country Returns Monster Hunter: Generations Mario Kart 7 Super Mario Maker Luigi's Mansion: Dark M oon Super Smash Bros.

Nintendo Switch

Splatoon 2 Mario Kart 8 Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Arms Just Dance 2017 1-2-Switch Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers Lego City Undercover Disagea 5 Complete Cars 3: Driven to Win

PC

The Sims 4 Prey Ghost Recon: Wildlands World of Warcraft: Legion The Sims 4 City Living Overwatch Diablo III Battle Chest Battlefield 1 Rainbow Six Siege The Sims 4 Get To Work

New Zealand:

All Platforms

Rugby League Live 4 Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Grand Theft Auto V Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Ghost Recon Wildlands Tekken 7 Need for Speed Battlefield 1 Mass Effect: Andromeda Battlefield 4

PS4

Rugby Live 4 Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Grand Theft Auto V Need for Speed Ghost Recon: Wildlands Horizon: Zero Dawn Tekken 7 Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Ratchet & Clank Mass Effect: Andromeda

Xbox One

Rugby Live 4 Forza Horizon 3 Grand Theft Auto V Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Ghost Recon: Wildlands Forza Motorsport 6 Battlefield 4 FIFA 17 Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Tekken 7

Wii U

Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker HD Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess HD Art Academy Atelier Splatoon Super Smash Bros. Disney Infinity 2.0 Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze Pikmin 3 Star Fox Zero Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

PlayStation Vita

Minecraft The Muppets: Movie Adventures World of Final Fantasy Injustice: Gods Among Us Lego Batman 2: DC Super Heroes Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens Looney Tunes Galactic Sports PlayStation Vita Pets Smart As...

3DS

Pokemon Sun Pokemon Moon Code Name S.T.E.A.M. Super Mario Maker Mario Kart 7 Pokemon Omega Ruby Sega 3D Classics Collection Donkey Kong Country: Returns Harvest Moon: Skytree Village Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon

Nintendo Switch

Splatoon 2 Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Mario Kart 8 Arms 1-2-Switch Lego City Undercover Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers Just Dance 2017 Puyo Puyo Tetris Cars 3: Driven to Win

PC