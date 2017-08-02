Crash Bandicoot Remaster Finally Falls In Australia And New Zealand Sales Charts
Rugby League Live 4 takes the top spot.
Related
We'll begin emailing you updates about %gameName%.
We'll begin emailing you updates about %gameName%.
We'll begin emailing you updates about %gameName%.
The latest game sales charts for Australia and New Zealand have been released, and for what looks like the first time since launch, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy is not No. 1. The physical game sales charts for the week ended July 30 show that it was the new release Rugby League Live 4 that took the top spot in Australia and New Zealand all-platforms chart, pushing the Crash Bandicoot remaster package down to No. 2 in the countries.
Rugby (and the AFL, for that matter) is of course a huge deal in Australia and New Zealand, so it's no big surprise that Rugby League Live 4 came out on top. The game was developed by the Melbourne, Australia-based studio Big Ant Studios.
Rounding out the top five on Australia's all-platforms chart last week were Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, Splatoon 2, Grand Theft Auto V, and Prey, in that order. In New Zealand, the best-sellers after Rugby League Live 4 include Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, Grand Theft Auto V, Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, and Ghost Recon: Wildlands.
You can see the full all-platforms charts and console-specific charts below (note that only nine titles, not ten, were included in the PlayStation Vita chart for New Zealand). As usual, they cover physical game sales only, this time for the week ended July 30. Another thing to note is that the group that puts together these lists, the Interactive Games & Entertainment Association, does not release specific sales numbers.
Australia:
All Platforms
- Rugby League Live 4
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
- Splatoon 2
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Prey
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III
- Ghost Recon: Wildlands
- Rainbow Six Siege
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
- Horizon: Zero Dawn
PS4
- Rugby League Live 4
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
- Prey
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Horizon: Zero dawn
- Ghost Recon: Wildlands
- Rainbow Six Siege
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
- Battlefield 1
Xbox One
- Rugby League Live 4
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Forza Horizon 3
- Ghost Recon: Wildlands
- Rainbow Six Siege
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III
- Battlefield 1
- Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind
- Minecraft
Wii U
- Star Fox Zero
- Mario Tennis: Ultra Smash
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Yoshi's Wooly World
- Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess HD
- Xenoblade Chronicles X
- Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE
- Mario Party 10
- Pokken Tournament
- Darksiders
PlayStation Vita
- Earth Defense Force 2: Invaders From Planet Space
- Minecraft
- God Wars: Future Past
- Borderlands 2
- Aegis of Earth: Protonovus Assault
- Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization
- World of Final Fantasy
- Batman: Arkham Origins Blackgate
- Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens
- Little Big Planet: Marvel Super Hero Edition
3DS
- Pokemon Sun
- Hey! Pikmin
- Pokemon: Moon
- Miitopia
- Donkey Kong Country Returns
- Monster Hunter: Generations
- Mario Kart 7
- Super Mario Maker
- Luigi's Mansion: Dark M oon
- Super Smash Bros.
Nintendo Switch
- Splatoon 2
- Mario Kart 8
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Arms
- Just Dance 2017
- 1-2-Switch
- Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers
- Lego City Undercover
- Disagea 5 Complete
- Cars 3: Driven to Win
PC
- The Sims 4
- Prey
- Ghost Recon: Wildlands
- World of Warcraft: Legion
- The Sims 4 City Living
- Overwatch
- Diablo III Battle Chest
- Battlefield 1
- Rainbow Six Siege
- The Sims 4 Get To Work
New Zealand:
All Platforms
- Rugby League Live 4
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
- Ghost Recon Wildlands
- Tekken 7
- Need for Speed
- Battlefield 1
- Mass Effect: Andromeda
- Battlefield 4
PS4
- Rugby Live 4
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Need for Speed
- Ghost Recon: Wildlands
- Horizon: Zero Dawn
- Tekken 7
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
- Ratchet & Clank
- Mass Effect: Andromeda
Xbox One
- Rugby Live 4
- Forza Horizon 3
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
- Ghost Recon: Wildlands
- Forza Motorsport 6
- Battlefield 4
- FIFA 17
- Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
- Tekken 7
Wii U
- Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker HD
- Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess HD
- Art Academy Atelier
- Splatoon
- Super Smash Bros.
- Disney Infinity 2.0
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze
- Pikmin 3
- Star Fox Zero
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
PlayStation Vita
- Minecraft
- The Muppets: Movie Adventures
- World of Final Fantasy
- Injustice: Gods Among Us
- Lego Batman 2: DC Super Heroes
- Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens
- Looney Tunes Galactic Sports
- PlayStation Vita Pets
- Smart As...
3DS
- Pokemon Sun
- Pokemon Moon
- Code Name S.T.E.A.M.
- Super Mario Maker
- Mario Kart 7
- Pokemon Omega Ruby
- Sega 3D Classics Collection
- Donkey Kong Country: Returns
- Harvest Moon: Skytree Village
- Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon
Nintendo Switch
- Splatoon 2
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Mario Kart 8
- Arms
- 1-2-Switch
- Lego City Undercover
- Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers
- Just Dance 2017
- Puyo Puyo Tetris
- Cars 3: Driven to Win
PC
- The Sims 4
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
- The Sims 4 City Living
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III
- Overwatch
- Star Wars Battlefront
- The Sims 4: Get Together
- StarCraft II: Battle Chest
- The Sims 4: Get To Work
- Battlefield 1
Join the conversation