Crash Bandicoot Remaster Finally Falls In Australia And New Zealand Sales Charts

Rugby League Live 4 takes the top spot.

The latest game sales charts for Australia and New Zealand have been released, and for what looks like the first time since launch, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy is not No. 1. The physical game sales charts for the week ended July 30 show that it was the new release Rugby League Live 4 that took the top spot in Australia and New Zealand all-platforms chart, pushing the Crash Bandicoot remaster package down to No. 2 in the countries.

Rugby (and the AFL, for that matter) is of course a huge deal in Australia and New Zealand, so it's no big surprise that Rugby League Live 4 came out on top. The game was developed by the Melbourne, Australia-based studio Big Ant Studios.

Rounding out the top five on Australia's all-platforms chart last week were Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, Splatoon 2, Grand Theft Auto V, and Prey, in that order. In New Zealand, the best-sellers after Rugby League Live 4 include Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, Grand Theft Auto V, Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, and Ghost Recon: Wildlands.

You can see the full all-platforms charts and console-specific charts below (note that only nine titles, not ten, were included in the PlayStation Vita chart for New Zealand). As usual, they cover physical game sales only, this time for the week ended July 30. Another thing to note is that the group that puts together these lists, the Interactive Games & Entertainment Association, does not release specific sales numbers.

Australia:

All Platforms

  1. Rugby League Live 4
  2. Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
  3. Splatoon 2
  4. Grand Theft Auto V
  5. Prey
  6. Call of Duty: Black Ops III
  7. Ghost Recon: Wildlands
  8. Rainbow Six Siege
  9. Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
  10. Horizon: Zero Dawn

PS4

  1. Rugby League Live 4
  2. Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
  3. Prey
  4. Call of Duty: Black Ops III
  5. Grand Theft Auto V
  6. Horizon: Zero dawn
  7. Ghost Recon: Wildlands
  8. Rainbow Six Siege
  9. Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
  10. Battlefield 1

Xbox One

  1. Rugby League Live 4
  2. Grand Theft Auto V
  3. Forza Horizon 3
  4. Ghost Recon: Wildlands
  5. Rainbow Six Siege
  6. Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
  7. Call of Duty: Black Ops III
  8. Battlefield 1
  9. Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind
  10. Minecraft

Wii U

  1. Star Fox Zero
  2. Mario Tennis: Ultra Smash
  3. Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  4. Yoshi's Wooly World
  5. Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess HD
  6. Xenoblade Chronicles X
  7. Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE
  8. Mario Party 10
  9. Pokken Tournament
  10. Darksiders

PlayStation Vita

  1. Earth Defense Force 2: Invaders From Planet Space
  2. Minecraft
  3. God Wars: Future Past
  4. Borderlands 2
  5. Aegis of Earth: Protonovus Assault
  6. Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization
  7. World of Final Fantasy
  8. Batman: Arkham Origins Blackgate
  9. Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens
  10. Little Big Planet: Marvel Super Hero Edition

3DS

  1. Pokemon Sun
  2. Hey! Pikmin
  3. Pokemon: Moon
  4. Miitopia
  5. Donkey Kong Country Returns
  6. Monster Hunter: Generations
  7. Mario Kart 7
  8. Super Mario Maker
  9. Luigi's Mansion: Dark M oon
  10. Super Smash Bros.

Nintendo Switch

  1. Splatoon 2
  2. Mario Kart 8
  3. Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  4. Arms
  5. Just Dance 2017
  6. 1-2-Switch
  7. Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers
  8. Lego City Undercover
  9. Disagea 5 Complete
  10. Cars 3: Driven to Win

PC

  1. The Sims 4
  2. Prey
  3. Ghost Recon: Wildlands
  4. World of Warcraft: Legion
  5. The Sims 4 City Living
  6. Overwatch
  7. Diablo III Battle Chest
  8. Battlefield 1
  9. Rainbow Six Siege
  10. The Sims 4 Get To Work

New Zealand:

All Platforms

  1. Rugby League Live 4
  2. Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
  3. Grand Theft Auto V
  4. Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
  5. Ghost Recon Wildlands
  6. Tekken 7
  7. Need for Speed
  8. Battlefield 1
  9. Mass Effect: Andromeda
  10. Battlefield 4

PS4

  1. Rugby Live 4
  2. Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
  3. Grand Theft Auto V
  4. Need for Speed
  5. Ghost Recon: Wildlands
  6. Horizon: Zero Dawn
  7. Tekken 7
  8. Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
  9. Ratchet & Clank
  10. Mass Effect: Andromeda

Xbox One

  1. Rugby Live 4
  2. Forza Horizon 3
  3. Grand Theft Auto V
  4. Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
  5. Ghost Recon: Wildlands
  6. Forza Motorsport 6
  7. Battlefield 4
  8. FIFA 17
  9. Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
  10. Tekken 7

Wii U

  1. Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker HD
  2. Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess HD
  3. Art Academy Atelier
  4. Splatoon
  5. Super Smash Bros.
  6. Disney Infinity 2.0
  7. Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze
  8. Pikmin 3
  9. Star Fox Zero
  10. Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

PlayStation Vita

  1. Minecraft
  2. The Muppets: Movie Adventures
  3. World of Final Fantasy
  4. Injustice: Gods Among Us
  5. Lego Batman 2: DC Super Heroes
  6. Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens
  7. Looney Tunes Galactic Sports
  8. PlayStation Vita Pets
  9. Smart As...

3DS

  1. Pokemon Sun
  2. Pokemon Moon
  3. Code Name S.T.E.A.M.
  4. Super Mario Maker
  5. Mario Kart 7
  6. Pokemon Omega Ruby
  7. Sega 3D Classics Collection
  8. Donkey Kong Country: Returns
  9. Harvest Moon: Skytree Village
  10. Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon

Nintendo Switch

  1. Splatoon 2
  2. Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  3. Mario Kart 8
  4. Arms
  5. 1-2-Switch
  6. Lego City Undercover
  7. Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers
  8. Just Dance 2017
  9. Puyo Puyo Tetris
  10. Cars 3: Driven to Win

PC

  1. The Sims 4
  2. Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
  3. The Sims 4 City Living
  4. Call of Duty: Black Ops III
  5. Overwatch
  6. Star Wars Battlefront
  7. The Sims 4: Get Together
  8. StarCraft II: Battle Chest
  9. The Sims 4: Get To Work
  10. Battlefield 1
