Best-Selling Games Of The Past Week In Australia And New Zealand Revealed
AFL Evolution is still on top.
Related
We'll begin emailing you updates about %gameName%.
We'll begin emailing you updates about %gameName%.
We'll begin emailing you updates about %gameName%.
What games sold the best last week in Australia and New Zealand last week?
The Interactive Games & Entertainment Association today released the top 10 sales charts for both countries, with AFL Evolution remaining the No. 1 best-selling game in Australia and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim on top in New Zealand on the all-platforms charts.
Below are the top 10 sales charts for Australia and Zealand for the week ended May 14, broken down by platforms. Note that the charts only include physical sales.
Top-Selling Games For The Week Ended May 14
Australia:
- AFL Evolution
- Prey
- Mario Kart 8
- Ghost Recon: Wildlands
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
- Horizon: Zero Dawn
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3
- Fallout 4
PS4
- AFL Evolution
- Prey
- Ghost Recon: Wildlands
- Horizon: Zero Dawn
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3
- Persona 5
- Rainbow Six Siege
- Telltale's Guardians of the Galaxy
Xbox One:
- AFL Evolution
- Prey
- Fallout 4
- Ghost Recon: Wildlands
- Forza Horizon 3
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Rainbow Six Siege
- Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3
- Lego Worlds
Wii U
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Minecraft
- Lego Dimensions
- Just Dance 2017
- New Super Mario Bros. U + New Super Luigi U
- Super Smash Bros.
- Star Fox Zero
- Mario Party 10
- Mario Part 8
- Paper Mario: Color Smash
PlayStation Vita
- The Legend of Heroes: Cold Steel
- Borderlands 2
- Dead or Alive 5 Plus
- Touikiden: The Age of Demons
- World of Final Fantasy
- Dynasty Warriors 8 Xtreme Legends
- Minecraft
- One Piece: Burning Blood
- Phineas & Ferb: Day of the Doofenshmirtz
- J Stars Victory VS +
3DS
- Pokemon Sun
- Monster Hunter: Generations
- Pokemon Moon
- Donkey Kong Country Returns
- Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon
- Mario Kart 7
- Super Mario Maker
- Super Smash Bros.
- Pokemon Omega Ruby
- Poochy & Yoshi's Wooly World
Nintendo Switch
- Mario Kart 8
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Puyo Puyo Tetris
- 1-2-Switch
- Super Bomberman R
- Lego City Undercover
- Just Dance 2017
- Skylanders: Imaginators
PC
- Prey
- The Sims 4
- Overwatch
- Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III
- Ghost Recon: Wildlands
- Farming Simulator 17
- World of Warcraft Legion
- The Sims 4: City Living
- StarCraft II: Battle Chest
- Sniper: Ghost Warrior III
New Zealand:
All Platforms
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
- Doom
- Fallout 4
- Prey
- Ghost Recon: Wildlands
- Horizon: Zero Dawn
- Mario Kart 8
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
- Battlefield 1
- Forza Horizon 3
PS4
- Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
- Doom
- Fallout 4
- Horizon: Zero Dawn
- Ghost Recon: Wildlands
- Prey
- Battlefield 1
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
- Grand Theft Auto V
- FIFA 17
Xbox One
- Forza Horizon 3
- Halo 5: Guardians
- Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
- Doom
- Fallout 4
- Prey
- Minecraft
- Ghost Recon: Wildlands
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
- Forza Motorsport 6
Wii U
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Batman: Arkham City
- Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag
- Animal Crossing: Amiibo Festival
- Art Academy: Atelier
- Deus Ex: Human Revolution
- Disney Infinity 2.0
- Disney Infinity 3.0
- Lego City Undercover
- Minecraft
PlayStation Vita
- Lego The Hobbit
- PlayStation Vita Pets
- Touch My Katamari
- Child of Light
- God Eater: Rage Burst
- Injustice: Gods Among Us
- Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham
- Lego: Marvel Avengers
- Lego Ninjago Nindroids
- Lego Ninjago: Shadow of Ronin
3DS
- Pokemon Sun
- Pokemon Mon
- Pokemon Omega Ruby
- Pokemon Alpha Sapphire
- Mario Kart 7
- Super Smash Bros.
- Super Mario Maker
- Fire Emblem: Awakening
- Kirby: Triple Deluxe
- Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D
Nintendo Switch
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- 1-2-Switch
- Just Dance 2017
- Lego City Undercover
- Skylanders: Imaginators
PC
- The Sims 4
- Prey
- Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III
- Ghost Recon: Wildlands
- Battlefield 1
- Civilization VI
- Diablo III: Battle Chest
- Overwatch
- The Sims 4: Get To Work
- Mass Effect: Andromeda
Join the conversation