Best-Selling Games Of The Past Week In Australia And New Zealand Revealed

What games sold the best last week in Australia and New Zealand last week?

The Interactive Games & Entertainment Association today released the top 10 sales charts for both countries, with AFL Evolution remaining the No. 1 best-selling game in Australia and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim on top in New Zealand on the all-platforms charts.

Below are the top 10 sales charts for Australia and Zealand for the week ended May 14, broken down by platforms. Note that the charts only include physical sales.

Top-Selling Games For The Week Ended May 14

Australia:

AFL Evolution Prey Mario Kart 8 Ghost Recon: Wildlands Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Horizon: Zero Dawn Grand Theft Auto V Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3 Fallout 4

PS4

AFL Evolution Prey Ghost Recon: Wildlands Horizon: Zero Dawn Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Grand Theft Auto V Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3 Persona 5 Rainbow Six Siege Telltale's Guardians of the Galaxy

Xbox One:

AFL Evolution Prey Fallout 4 Ghost Recon: Wildlands Forza Horizon 3 Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Grand Theft Auto V Rainbow Six Siege Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3 Lego Worlds

Wii U

Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Minecraft Lego Dimensions Just Dance 2017 New Super Mario Bros. U + New Super Luigi U Super Smash Bros. Star Fox Zero Mario Party 10 Mario Part 8 Paper Mario: Color Smash

PlayStation Vita

The Legend of Heroes: Cold Steel Borderlands 2 Dead or Alive 5 Plus Touikiden: The Age of Demons World of Final Fantasy Dynasty Warriors 8 Xtreme Legends Minecraft One Piece: Burning Blood Phineas & Ferb: Day of the Doofenshmirtz J Stars Victory VS +

3DS

Pokemon Sun Monster Hunter: Generations Pokemon Moon Donkey Kong Country Returns Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon Mario Kart 7 Super Mario Maker Super Smash Bros. Pokemon Omega Ruby Poochy & Yoshi's Wooly World

Nintendo Switch

Mario Kart 8 Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Puyo Puyo Tetris 1-2-Switch Super Bomberman R Lego City Undercover Just Dance 2017 Skylanders: Imaginators

PC

Prey The Sims 4 Overwatch Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III Ghost Recon: Wildlands Farming Simulator 17 World of Warcraft Legion The Sims 4: City Living StarCraft II: Battle Chest Sniper: Ghost Warrior III

New Zealand:

All Platforms

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Doom Fallout 4 Prey Ghost Recon: Wildlands Horizon: Zero Dawn Mario Kart 8 Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Battlefield 1 Forza Horizon 3

PS4

Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Doom Fallout 4 Horizon: Zero Dawn Ghost Recon: Wildlands Prey Battlefield 1 Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Grand Theft Auto V FIFA 17

Xbox One

Forza Horizon 3 Halo 5: Guardians Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Doom Fallout 4 Prey Minecraft Ghost Recon: Wildlands Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Forza Motorsport 6

Wii U

Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Batman: Arkham City Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag Animal Crossing: Amiibo Festival Art Academy: Atelier Deus Ex: Human Revolution Disney Infinity 2.0 Disney Infinity 3.0 Lego City Undercover Minecraft

PlayStation Vita

Lego The Hobbit PlayStation Vita Pets Touch My Katamari Child of Light God Eater: Rage Burst Injustice: Gods Among Us Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Lego: Marvel Avengers Lego Ninjago Nindroids Lego Ninjago: Shadow of Ronin

3DS

Pokemon Sun Pokemon Mon Pokemon Omega Ruby Pokemon Alpha Sapphire Mario Kart 7 Super Smash Bros. Super Mario Maker Fire Emblem: Awakening Kirby: Triple Deluxe Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D

Nintendo Switch

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 1-2-Switch Just Dance 2017 Lego City Undercover Skylanders: Imaginators

PC