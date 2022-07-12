Company Of Heroes 3 Gets November Release Date And North African Operation

The full game will launch with four factions and two single player campaigns.

By on

Comments

Relic Entertainment and Sega announced today that Company of Heroes 3 will release on Steam on November 17, 2022. An free-to-play, Pre-Alpha mission will preview a new campaign and the game's new features.

Alongside the release date, a second single-player campaign was revealed: the North African Operation. In contrast to the previously announced Italian Dynamic Campaign, the North African Operation is a more traditional RTS campaign, offering up a set of missions rather than branching paths. With it also comes new mechanics, like tank riding, side armor, and enemy vehicle recovery, alongside new units, like the Guastatori combat engineers and the L6/40 Light Tank. More broadly, the Company of Heroes 3 will launch with both the aforementioned single-player modes, multiplayer, and four playable factions.

If you are interested in trying it out, you can sign up for developer Relic’s community feedback program on the Company of Heroes website. This Mission Alpha will put players in control of the Deutsches Afrikakorps as they try to defend their positions from the British. If you’ve already signed up for any of the previous Pre-Alpha builds, Mission Alpha will automatically appear in your Steam library. It will be available to play on Steam from July 12 to July 19.

Company of Heroes is a storied RTS franchise, with the original title launching way back in 2006. Since then it has received a sequel, numerous expansions, and even a mobile port.

