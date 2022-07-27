CoD: Warzone Leaks Suggest MW2 Early Campaign Access And Umbrella Academy Collab

Call of Duty Season 4 Reloaded went live for Vanguard and Warzone on July 27, and dataminers are already digging through the game files to uncover future content. One notable leaker claims more Modern Warfare 2 preorder bonuses are on the way, and another major fandom could get a Call of Duty collaboration.

Call of Duty dataminer Reality, who previously leaked several details about Modern Warfare 2 and Treyarch's next title, is now suggesting Warzone's Season 4 Reloaded update added references that mention a currently unannounced "Campaign Early Access" bonus offer for Modern Warfare 2.

Khaled Al-Asad Operator Bundle:

FREE WITH DIGITAL PRE-ORDER OF CALL OF DUTY®: MODERN WARFARE II The time has come to show our true strength with the Khaled Al-Asad Operator Bundle. — Reality (@r3al1tyuk) July 27, 2022

The dataminer claims the update also includes files related to a Khaled Al-Asad operator bundle, which reportedly states Al-Asad will be "free with digital pre-order of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2." Al-Asad was the antagonist featured in both the original Modern Warfare and also introduced as a secondary antagonist in Modern Warfare 2019's post-launch story, so it's possible he'll be tied to the upcoming Modern Warfare 2 narrative.

This adds to Reality's previous claim that Vanguard's Season 4 Reloaded update files included details on four iconic Call of Duty antagonists who could get introduced as playable operators for Vanguard and Warzone.

Additionally, the leaker claims Warzone's files reference a collaboration with the popular Netflix series Umbrella Academy, which is based on Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá's award-winning comic series. Reality detailed bundles for characters such as the masked assassins known as Hazel and Cha-Cha.

While leaks must be taken with a grain of salt, Reality does suggest all the data mined details are presumably scheduled for Season 5 of Warzone and Vanguard. So far, Activision has officially announced Terminator operator bundles for Vanguard and Warzone in Season 4 Reloaded, and a Ghost in the Shell collaboration for Season 7 of Call of Duty Mobile.

In other news, Activision announced that Modern Warfare 2 beta code drops will happen next week during the Call of Duty League Championship on August 7.