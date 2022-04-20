CoD: Warzone Celebrates 4/20 With Wacky Limited-Time Mode

Call of Duty: Warzone has added a special battle royale playlist to help players celebrate 4/20. This limited-time mode makes a few wacky changes to a mostly normal battle royale experience, but it's only available for one day.

The "Totally Normal Battle Royale" limited-time mode arrived to Warzone on April 20, which is available as a Trios playlist on Caldera. While Raven Software didn't elaborate on how this limited-time playlist works, the mode seems to play much like the recent April Fools' mode, which removes parachuting and fall damage. Launchers and explosives also work differently with explosions flinging players backwards instead of killing them.

The Totally Normal Battle Royale playlist will be available for players until 12 AM PT / 3 AM ET on April 21. The celebratory playlist arrives as Call of Duty Season 2 begins to wind down, and Activision has already released several teasers to suggest Godzilla and other Hollywood beasts could be arriving on Caldera very soon. Call of Duty Season 3: Classified Arms is scheduled to begin on April 27, and here is everything we know so far about the seasonal updates coming to Vanguard and Warzone.

Additionally, an update arrived to Warzone earlier on April 20 to resolve an issue with battle pass progression. As an added bonus, Raven Software announced battle pass XP tokens would be gifted to players who logged in during Season 2, so players want to make sure they log in to receive the rewards.