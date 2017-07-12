Check Out These Kingdom Hearts Vinimates Toys

It's the 15th anniversary of Kingdom Hearts, and Diamond Select Toys has a few new vinyl toys being released for their Vinimate line, which you can check out below.

The new line of Vinimates features Sora, Donald, Mickey, and Goofy. The figures will be sold individually and retail for $10 each. The Vinimates line of toys measure up at four inches tall, as opposed to the more popular Minimates, which come in at two inches.

The Vinimates and Minimates toy lines have been around since 2002 and covered properties in the past like Marvel, The Walking Dead, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. The line has only covered video game franchises a few times, with the most notable being its Street Fighter run, which also crossed over with Darkstalkers and Tekken for future lines.

In addition to the new Kingdom Hearts Vinimates, Diamond Select Toys will also release six figures based on the characters in Kingdom Hearts 2, which will include Sora, Axel, Mickey, and more. The Kingdom Hearts Vinimates are expected to be released this fall.