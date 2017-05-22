Check Out These Kingdom Hearts 2 Figures Coming This Fall

Fans of the Kingdom Hearts series will be pleased to see that a new line of figures based on the characters from the series. The six figures in this line will be released in two packs containing three figures each.

Diamond Select Toys will be releasing the figures shown above sometime this fall. Both packs will cost $25. The figures are sculpted by Oluf Hartvigson, who has notably done work at Sideshow Collectibles on one of its many Star Wars lines.

The first pack contains Mickey, Axel, and a Shadow while the other pack has Sora, Dush, and a Soldier. The figures measure between four and seven inches tall, with multiple points of articulation.

You can check out our review of the latest installment in the series, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8: Final Chapter Prologue, right here. Recently, the mobile game Kingdom Hearts Union X [Cross] released on iOS and Android; you can check out the teaser trailer here.